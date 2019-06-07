Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four finalists from HUIA in children’s book awards

Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Huia Publishers

HUIA books have been selected as finalists in four categories in the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults. The four categories are Picture Book, Illustration, Junior Fiction, and Young Adult Fiction.

‘We are really proud of our authors and illustrators whose talent and hard work have been recognised in these prestigious book awards,’ says Brian Morris, executive director at HUIA.

Sacha Cotter and Josh Morgan’s third book, The Bomb, is one of five finalists in the Picture Book Award. This book tells the story of a boy who wants to pull off the perfect dive bomb but keeps doing flops until he finds the secret. The story has been praised for its rich illustrations and uplifting message for children to be their unique selves and make their own splash.

Illustrator Josh Morgan has been recognised for his artistic excellence as a finalist in the Russell Clark Award for Illustration. Judges commended Josh for his energetic compositions, movement, expression and layers of detail. Josh’s illustrations for The Bomb are bright, quirky and capture the essence of the story beautifully.

First-time author Steph Matuku is a finalist in the Junior Fiction Award for her magical, fantastical, slightly mischievous book Whetū Toa and the Magician. This will become a favourite story for young children and for reading aloud. The short chapters are complemented with delightful illustrations by Katharine Hall.

A finalist in the Young Adult Fiction Award is Whiti Hereaka with her time-slip novel Legacy. This entertaining book follows a modern-day teenager back in time to World War One. After a freak accident, seventeen-year-old Riki wakes up in Egypt, in 1915, serving as his great-great-grandfather in the Māori Contingent. This is a thrilling read that allows young adults a way into history.

These HUIA titles are 4 of the 33 finalists selected from 164 entries submitted for the 2019 awards.

The winners will be announced on the evening of Wednesday, 7 August in Wellington.

About the publisher
Huia Publishers is an award-winning independent company producing wonderful and provocative books with a uniquely Māori and Pacific perspective.



