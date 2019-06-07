Tony Chestnut and the Ghosts of Girlfriends past

Date: Wednesday 18th September



Time: 8pm-10pm



Ticket prices: Students: $20 General $25



Venue: D4 10, Garlands Road, Woolston Christchurch



WARNING: Show features sexual themes, mild nudity, use of strobe lights and smoke machine.

This Cabaret style Drag show is not to missed, get along Christchurch, to something you’ve NEVER seen before!



Join Tony Chestnut as he takes a trip down a sexy and scandalous memory lane. He’ll be visited by his ex-lovers who will perform a jaw-dropping number to remind Tony exactly what he lost. Featuring performances and exclusive interviews about the failed relationships by Fred Ayy, Aurora Borealis, Nyte Mare, Fantasia D’Vyne, Gabrielle Stone and Forest Le Fae!

The show will be kickstarted with a magical group number that will drop jaws from all of Tony’s ex-lovers. Then the audience will be treated to a performance from each of the ex-lovers followed by a scandalous interview where each ex-lover will spill the tea about Tony!

Tony Chestnut



Tony Chestnut is the MC for the evening, he’s a Drag King that has won his place in many hearts of drag lovers in Christchurch. He was part of the group, Rhinestone Rhapsody, that won People’s Choice and Runner Up at Bling it on! 2019 Burlesque competition. He is also the most recent Winner of DRAG IT OUT! Since his wife left him, he’s found true community, friendship and maybe more in the LGBTQ+ and Drag Family!







Fred Ayy



2018 ‘So You Think You Can Drag’ Winner, Fred Ayy, is a humpy bumpy King with flair! His look is inspired by the gloriously glamourous Freddie Mercury and he has been wowwing Christchurch audiences since he started with high kicks, sequined suits and the ever erotic microphone gags!





Aurora Borealis



Aurora Borealis is one of Christchurch’s most well known Drag Queens, she’s fierce, intense, and her costumes her second to none! She performed with her variety group, Rhinestone Rhapsody, at 2019 Bling it on! Burlesque competition, and they won People’s Choice and Runner Up! Borealis is a Christchurch treasure and a sight to behold!

Nyte Mare



Nyte Mare is the stuff of, well, nightmares. She’s a Queen who pushes boundaries and stuns audiences with terrifying numbers and terrific looks. Nyte Mare is one half of the team behind DRAG IT OUT, a highly successful Drag Collective that puts on amazing shows whilst supporting and growing the local drag scene.

Fantasia D’Vyne



Fantasia D’Vyne is best known for her highly skilled fan work, but behind those glorious fans is a gorgeous dream! D’Vyne was part of the iconic group, Rhinestone Rhapsody, who won People’s Choice and Runner Up in 2019 Bling it on! Burlesque competition. She’s a Queen who celebrates the sparkle, you’ll most likely find her belting to Xtina or sashaying to all the popstar icons.

Gabrielle Stone



Gabrielle Stone is a freshly crowned Queen, she recently SLAYED her performance at DRAG IT OUT and scooped up the coveted Runner Up prize. Stone is gorgeous and sassy, she’s sure to win the heart of any audience member!

Forest Le Fae

Forest Le Fae is a ethereal goddess; a siren behind the trees. She was the winner of the first DRAG IT OUT heat and then went onto perform an amazing headliner spot at the most recent showing of DRAG IT OUT. She’s a Queen that will take your breath away and make your wildest dreams a reality…

