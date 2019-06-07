Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Call for entries for 2019 Hutt Winter Festival showcase

Friday, 7 June 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Hutt Winter Festival

Interested in fashion design and environmentally conscious? Do you have a hidden talent but have never had the opportunity to showcase it on the big stage?

Entries are now open for New Zealand’s only one-day eco fashion event – the Eco Fashion Runway Show – held on the opening night of the Hutt Winter Festival on the 15 August 2019. Established, emerging and novice designers are encouraged to register their interest for the event and auditions for the runway models will be announced shortly.

The successful Hutt’s Got Talent, in association with Good Time Music Academy, is back after popular demand for this year’s festival and entries are open for local musicians, dancers, and performers to try and become the 2019 champion. Entries will officially open on 12 June at www.huttsgottalent.com.

Eco Fashion Runway Show

Featuring designers from around New Zealand, as well as several locally based designers, the Eco Fashion Runway Show promotes materials and production methods that are intentionally sustainable, ethical, and environmentally friendly.

“Eco fashion has become increasingly popular with consumers and is no longer a niche market –all aspects of what make up eco and ethical fashion is becoming increasingly promoted across the fashion industry to try and curb the vast waste generated by the fast fashion industry.

“My goal with this sustainable fashion event is to provide accessibility for designers who wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to showcase their talent. For this event the Runway will be divided into two separate segments one being a competition for home sewers, senior high school and fashion design students to get creative with recycled fabrics and the other being an opportunity for emerging and established designers to showcase their collections,” says Eco Fashion Runway Show Director Denise Anglesey.



Emerging and established designers can enter their collections in a showcase runway that fits the following eco and ethical criteria: Eco, Ethical, Up-Cycled, Locally Produced and NZ Made. An on-site pop-up shop on the evening will also be available for designers to promote their collections.

The "Up-Cycled Challenge" is designed to encourage personal sewing and give designers a taste of a professional runway show. Home sewers, senior high school students and students studying fashion are welcome to submit a garment from one or more of the competition categories listed on the event website.

Amateur designers can compete in the following categories:

• CLASSICALLY BLUE

• CASUAL IN T's

• RUNWAY READY IN AVANT GARDE

• CULTURAL INFUSION

Entries close on 30th June 2019. More information and application forms are available at www.ecofashion.nz.

Hutt’s Got Talent 2019

Presented in collaboration with Good Time Music Academy, Hutt’s Got Talent is fast becoming a highlight of Lower Hutt’s musical calendar. The talent quest was a huge successful for its inaugural event last year and promises to be even bigger and better in 2019.

Jonny Wilson from Good Time Music Academy says he’s excited to see what’s in store for this year.

“We know from our work with young people in the community that there’s a lot of talent so we are thrilled the Hutt Winter Festival is opening the doors for our communities to celebrate what’s good and strong among our rangatahi.

“Whether you’re a singer, dancer, band, juggler, poet, no matter what your hidden talent is - Hutt’s Got Talent is your time to shine on the big stage with the crowd cheering you on. There are thousands of dollars in prizes to be won and the opportunity to perform in the town hall in front of a full house,” says Wilson.

More information and application forms are available at www.huttsgottalent.com

