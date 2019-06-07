$10,000 Opportunity for Writers

7 June 2019



Applications open for NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2019



Calling for applications from writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with a literary track record, who are currently working on a new project.

This annual Fellowship is awarded each year to a mid-career or senior writer to work on a project that shows a high level of literary merit and national significance and is donated by Peter Beatson. We thank Peter for his continuing and generous support of New Zealand writers.

In 2018 the fellowship was awarded to Dunedin writer Sue Wootton, enabling her to work on her second novel, which tells the story of what happens to a group of friends when the 1948 polio epidemic sweeps through their tight-knit neighbourhood.

Deadline for applications: 4pm Friday 16 August 2019

To apply for the fellowship you need to be a member of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership is open to all developing and established writers. NZSA provides: literary sector news, a mentorship programme, manuscript assessment, manuscript services, contract advice, advocacy and representation for writers, information on the publishing industry, grants and other opportunities, along with affiliation to international PEN.



ends







© Scoop Media

