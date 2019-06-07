Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All Stars coaching team confirmed

Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ


Two of New Zealand’s leading franchise coaches, Reinga Bloxham and Yvette McCausland-Durie, have been named to guide an All Stars team during this month’s Cadbury Netball Series.

The duo worked alongside Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua last year and has been rewarded for another strong season guiding their teams into the Finals Series for a third season in the ANZ Premiership.

Bloxham, who was part of Taurua’s coaching team during last year’s Constellation Cup, will act as head coach for the All Stars while McCausland-Durie, who guided the New Zealand A team, will be the assistant coach.

They will be mentored by former New Zealand defender and Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering, who has an extensive coaching resume and has worked closely with the national team this year.

The All Stars will play in the Cadbury Netball Series against the Silver Ferns, Fiji Pearls and a New Zealand Men’s Invitational side at Pulman Arena in Auckland from June 26-29.

An All Stars team was named last week having been picked by the National Selectors with input from national coach, Noeline Taurua.

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said the appointment of Bloxham and McCausland-Durie highlighted another opportunity for the country’s leading coaches to hone their skills at the next level.

“It is important that we continue to promote the coaching pathway for Kiwi coaches and support their professional development,” he said.

“Both Reinga and Yvette have the chance to work with elite athletes against international opposition which brings different challenges.



“To be working alongside someone with the netball knowledge of Yvonne Willering, who has coached around the world, is a valuable insight for our franchise coaches.”

The All Stars meet the Silver Ferns in their opening match of the Cadbury Netball Series.

Tickets to the Cadbury Netball Series are still available through www.ticketek.co.nz

CADBURY NETBALL SERIES – MATCH SCHEDULE

Wednesday 26 June
6pm – Fiji Pearls v NZ Men
8pm – Silver Ferns v All Stars

Thursday 27 June
6pm – Fiji Pearls v All Stars
8pm – Silver Ferns v NZ Men

Friday 28 June
6pm – NZ Men v All Stars
8pm – Silver Ferns v Fiji Pearls

Saturday 29 June
2pm – 3rd v 4th
4pm – 1st v 2nd

