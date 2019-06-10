Church & AP announce New Zealand tour

Monday 10 June, 2019- Fresh from the release of their compelling new track 'Dandelion', 'Ready or Not' rappers Church & AP announce their biggest New Zealand tour yet.

The tour sees Church & AP stepping up to bigger venues, giving more fans the chance to hear the best of the prolific partnership’s releases to date and experience their new music live on stage. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 11 June.

The duo have recorded most of their debut album already, and will be heading back in to Red Bull Music Studios Auckland to wrap up the project ahead of release later this year.

"We’re used to working with nothing," says Church.

"So having these resources at Red Bull has allowed us to operate at a new capacity. We’re not wasting any time."

With their first international headline show taking place in London on 17 June, and 'Dandelion' finding favour with tastemakers and playlist makers, Church & AP are ready to show music fans why they're the most exciting act in New Zealand hip hop.

Get in quick, you don’t want to miss out on the chance to see Church & AP before they get massive.

Red Bull presents

Church & AP

with Special Guests

22 August – Christchurch – Foundry

23 August – Queenstown – Loco

28 August – Wellington - San Fran

29 August – Tauranga – Totara Street

Auckland show to be announced







Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am from Just The Ticket, excluding Christchurch which is a MONO event.



Church & AP biography

Elijah Manu (Church), and Albert Purcell (AP) met on their first day of high school in 2013 over a shared appreciation for Chance the Rapper. They started creating music together and individually, Church was handpicked by David Dallas for Red Bull 64 Bars, spent all the time they could soaking up the local hip hop scene, and then started releasing music on the internet and playing sell-out gigs. The industry and hip hop fans took notice. Last summer they released their first official single ‘Ready or Not’ which went straight into the New Zealand singles charts, spent two months on Mai FM’s A rotation playlist, was playlisted across Spotify and Apple and made the New Music Friday cover for Spotify Australia and New Zealand. The track hit #1 on Shazam as people tried to work out who was making this brilliant new music that has garnered more than three million streams.

The love isn’t just from New Zealand, Church and AP have received international support from radio tastemakers BBC Radio 1 & 1XTRA including Annie Mac, DJ Target & Jam Supernova and music media including i-D, VICE, The Line Of Best Fit, Complex, Dummy.

"Two ambitious Kiwis...Brockhampton’s favourite Kiwi rap duo" – i-D

"Equal parts nonchalant falsetto R&B, humid drum machine funk, and confident, clear-eyed punchlines, it’s an earworm sing-along with moody undertones." – DUMMY

"A rich cocktail that merges strong undertones of hip hop heavyweights with their youthful charm, topped with their 'give me everything you've got' attitude" – THE LINE OF BEST FIT

Now, six years on from that first meeting at 18 & 19 respectively, Church & AP are poised to become New Zealand’s latest hip hop heavyweights with their collective YKK. Their debut album is on the horizon, recorded at Red Bull Music Studios Auckland, with the first track ‘Dandelion’ a statement that they’re working hard to take their music to the world - and they know they’re on the right track because “the kids all singing our fancy rhymes”.

