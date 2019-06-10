Entertainment Technology NZ announces conference speakers

Drones & Theme Parks: Entertainment Technology NZ announces conference guest speakers

A couple of expat Kiwis are returning home to share their knowledge at the Entertainment Technology New Zealand (ETNZ) conference.

The ETNZ Conference and Trade Show will be held in Wellington on June 25 and 26. ETNZ is an entertainment technology grouping that recognises and supports the technicians, craft persons and designers working in the entertainment industry. The conference is dedicated to showcasing the latest in entertainment technology.

The conference’s opening speaker is Switzerland-based Katie Cullen Montgomerie, who will be talking to delegates about using drones in live events. A journey that has taken her from the largest industry trade shows back to ETNZ's.

Katie is the Head of Marketing at Verity Studios, a global leader in indoor drone systems working with some of the world’s biggest entertainment providers, including Cirque du Soleil and Madison Square Garden.

During her session attendees will learn how drone technology has been applied in live event production and get a glimpse of the exciting potential this has for performance design.

Katie has an MBA from the University of Manchester and a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the Auckland University of Technology. Formerly involved in New Zealand's theatre and film industry, her role at Verity combines Katie's interests in performance and technology.

Another conference highlight is Greg Pittams, the technical director for Ptarmigan Integration, a systems integration company based in Hong Kong and working across Asia and the Middle East.







Greg was one of the talented team that built Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park, putting over 14,000 lighting luminaires into 22 attractions.

He has worked on theme parks, casinos, and event spaces across Asia.

He has an extensive background in live events including theatre, music, corporate events and ceremonies including such notable events as the Hong Kong and Macao handovers, and the 2010 Shanghai Expo opening ceremony.

Greg’s talk is about creative production in a permanent environment. It will be a chance to hear about some recently completed projects in Asia and the Middle East and how a New Zealander ended up in a driving role.

To hear these two impressive talks and many more, register for the ETNZ Conference and Tradeshow held at Te Whaea: National Dance and Drama Centre, Wellington, on June 25 and 26.

The conference offers a chance for attendees be to updated and informed on entertainment technology, health and safety issues, and current global trends via seminar sessions, knowledge cafés, a popular industry dinner and awards evening and a Production Managers breakfast.

For more information about ETNZ or the Conference and Tradeshow visit https://www.etnz.org or contact etnz.admin@gmail.com

ENDS





© Scoop Media

