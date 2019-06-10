Three films to compete at IYSFF Awards in US

/

FROM BAYCOURT COMMUNITY & ARTS CENTRE TO PORTLAND’S HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

Top Three IYSFF NZ Zealand Nationals 2018 films to compete at IYSFF International Awards in US

A talented young Auckland filmmaker has travelled to Portland, Oregon, US, to represent New Zealand at the International Youth Silent Film Festival International Awards 2019 next week.

Lynfield College students Joseph Hisayasu, Matthew Tribble, Kais Azimullah and Harry Ashley won first place in the IYSFF New Zealand Nationals 2018 competition with their much-lauded three-minute silent film ATTACK! of the DEATH ROBOT.

The NZ Nationals are one of eight regional competitions that are held each year as part of the IYSFF which challenges filmmakers, aged 20 and under, from across America, Australia, The United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand, to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 pre-recorded musical scores.

Joseph, 17, is the only member of the team able to attend the red carpet IYSFF International Awards that takes place at The Hollywood Theatre in Portland, Oregon, on Monday 10 June at 2pm (NZ time).

“It's only just sunk in for me that I'll be representing New Zealand on the world stage, which is simultaneously the most exciting thing ever and also the most terrifying. That said, I think that regardless of what happens, it'll be an amazing experience and I'll bring back some fantastic stories and some fantastic memories to share.”

Each year the top three Kiwi films compete at the IYSFF International Awards. This year Joseph will not only represent the ATTACK! of the DEATH ROBOT filmmakers but also his fellow Lynfield College students Harry Ashley, Raymond Feng and Shamir Sarif whose film Overexposed placed second in the 2018 competition.







Baycourt Community & Arts Centre has delivered the IYSFF NZ National competition since 2016 and manager James Wilson said the annual competition is a great training ground for young filmmakers.

“Each year we are blown away by the talent and innovation we see in the short films. Our mighty Wurlitzer Organ plays a starring role in the festival, so Baycourt is the natural home for the event. The NZ Nationals have become a highlight of our programme, and the event now attracts entries from all around Aotearoa.

“The team here at Baycourt will be tuning into the live stream, popcorn at the ready, to cheer Joseph on at the awards. ATTACK! Of the DEATH ROBOT was a clear audience favourite when it first screened here at Baycourt, and we know the film will be a serious contender at the International awards.”

Last year Otago brothers Benaiah and Thomas Dunn, who place second in the NZ competition, became the first Kiwi filmmakers to win higher honours after their film The Chase won second place at the 2018 IYSFF International Awards.

The IYSFF International Awards will be live streamed on the IYSFF NZ National competition’s Facebook group from 2pm on Monday 10 June. To view the live stream, visit www.facebook.com/groups/IYSFFNZ/

To view the Top 12 films from the IYSFF NZ National 2018, visit https://vimeo.com/showcase/5175310



