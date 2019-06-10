A Farce to be Reckoned With

‘Sergeant, arrest most of these vicars’

Stagecraft Theatre is very excited to bring its production of Philip King’s classic British farce See How They Run to the stage of the Gryphon Theatre in Wellington from the 26th June to the 6th of July.

Written, set and first performed in the latter years of World War II, a time when a good laugh was desperately needed, but often hard to find, this witty lightning paced comedy of gossip, mistaken identity and high velocity vicars, was an instant hit. The fact that it is still being enjoyed by audiences more than 75 years later is a testament to the timeless quality of its humour. It is the perfect distraction from the farcical situations we see in the world today and will warm up your winter evening.

Director Sue Haddock believes this boisterous comedy has everyone, from regular theatre goers, to the world-weary who are tired of the political and religious shenanigans going on in the world and want some light relief. “A good farce” Sue says “is a matter of very careful timing, and well-rehearsed physicality from the actors - it’s a bit like a duck in water - all serene on the surface, but paddling like mad underneath!!”.

Playing Clive and Penelope, who are at the heart of this comedic hurricane, are Ngaio based actors Simon Cannell and Claudia Richards. The two have acted together previously in Stagecraft’s production of another classic comedy - The Importance of Being Earnest. “I enjoy performing in comedies and like the challenge of trying to get people to laugh” says Simon. The challenge shouldn’t be too great, as Claudia points out “It is such a hilarious play, I really think it will appeal to anyone who enjoys a laugh - there are so many levels to the humour from slapstick to puns to the ever pleasing rule of threes.” Simon agrees, “The show has something for everyone - fast paced dialogue, dramatic irony, double entendres, and of course, puns!”







Among the other hard working cast are Northern Suburbs residents Petra Ann Donnison, Hannah Brownsey and Thomas Barker “It’s so much fun being in a farce because you can take it over the top . And we do!” says Petra. Hannah agrees “ I love the verbal and physical humour in the play and I love that it’s so ludicrous”. “It has the wit of Wodehouse but bawdier ” Thomas adds, “ or ‘Are You Being Served’ but infinitely smarter – and who could pass up the opportunity to bellow ‘Sergeant, arrest most of these vicars?!’”.

If you fancy some fast paced fun, See How They Run Written by Philip King and Directed by Sue Haddock runs from the 26th of June to the 6th of July 2019 at the Gryphon Theatre on Ghuznee Street.

Tickets available from iTICKET https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2019/jun/see-how-they-run

