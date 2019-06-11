TEDxWellington - Speakers announced and registrations open



TEDxWellington 2019, which takes place Sunday August 11 at Te Auaha, has announced speakers and is now open for ticket registrations. Wellington’s premier TEDx event is BACK for their 6th year in a new, creative location right in the heart of the capital.

Organisers announced speakers, theme, and ticketing structure at their TEDxWellingtonSalon #11 event at The National Library of New Zealand. Ticket registrations are now open for those interested in a unique opportunity to meet some of the best creative talent in the Wellington region!

TEDxWellington has hosted 53 speakers with over 1,900 delegates and 13,200 livestream viewers from the previous 5 events and has over half a million video views of its talks. This year’s speakers include:

1. Anne-marie Brook, co-founder | Human Rights Measurement Initiative

2. Ged Finch, PhD Candidate | X-Frame

3. Hīria Te Rangi, Kaiwhakahaere | Whare Hauora

4. Jase Te Patu, Creator | M3 Mindfulness For Children

5. Kim Murray & Rebecca Morahan, co-founders | WELLfed

6. Mandi Lynn | Every Body is a Treasure

7. Dr Monica Saini | MonicaSainiMD

8. Olie Body, Founder | Wā Collective

9. Dr Serena Cox & Rob Wilson | Ghost Fishing NZ

10. Tania Sawicki Mead, Director | JustSpeak







The mid-August event at Te Auaha will be home to 200 audience members and 10 talks, for an intimate, creative experience unlike any other TEDx in the country, plus it will also be live-streamed to a projected 5000 other viewers, as it was during the last TEDxWellington. Delegates will enjoy a world-class experience in their own backyard, with talks from local innovators and creators from a variety of fields and backgrounds.

“Speakers are a big part of who TEDxWellington is, along with the creative and unique experience of each event. The talks this year are very topical and we’re proud of the diverse speakers and performers this year which illustrates the talent we have in the capital,” says DK, TEDxWellington license holder.

All previous TEDxWellington events have sold-out quickly and 2019 will be no different, as the experience scales down this year while the St. James Theatre is being re-strengthened. With 200 delegates, 2019’s event will be an intimate affair with more opportunities to connect with fellow attendees and speakers within Te Auaha’s creative space.

This year’s ticketing structure gives everyone an equal chance to attend. Instead of traditional ticket sales, delegates will register via an online form and go into a random draw, making it a game of chance, in keeping with the theme. Each person is encouraged to register online and indicate what ticket type they are interested in.

“We’re proud events have sold out quickly but this year we wanted to provide everyone with an equal shot at attending, not just the ones who are quick to buy a ticket,” says Director of Communications Catarina Gutierrez. “It adds to the experience that you may meet someone new at the August event and build out new connections which will last beyond TEDxWellington.” she adds.

Registrations are open and full details can be found via tedxwellington.com/register from Tuesday 11th June - registrations for tickets will close July 11, 2019.

TEDxWellington is a non-profit event run by a dedicated group of volunteers. It is also supported by partners: Creative Leadership NZ, Xequals, Fairground Accounting, The Lab & Streamliner Productions.

