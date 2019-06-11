Intimate Dan Carter film set for release this august

An intimate film about All Blacks legend Dan Carter, produced by Pitch Productions, will be released in cinemas nationwide on Thursday 29th August, ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Shot in Europe, Japan and New Zealand, the all-access film reveals a side to global superstar Dan Carter that has never been seen before, opening the door to Carter’s private life and featuring sit-down interviews with his Black Sticks wife Honor Carter and other family members.

“It’s definitely more of myself than I’ve been comfortable giving in the past. I’ve been incredibly lucky in my life with the opportunities I’ve been given, but I’ve also had some dark times along the way,” commented Dan Carter. “I hope audiences take away from the film that you can reach your goals no matter where you come from and what you come up against.”

The film also exposes the physical and mental torment of Rugby World Cup tournaments as Carter prepares for his final quest in the iconic black jersey.

A host of international rugby stars are featured, including Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson and Beauden Barrett, providing an in-depth understanding of Carter – both as the rugby player and the man.

Director Luke Mellows commented on the project: “A number of the people we spoke to during filming said the same thing - the public have seen a lot of Dan, but very few feel like they know the real Dan Carter. I think Dan has overcome a lot more than people realise. Seeing the sacrifices he’s made makes you further appreciate the remarkable things he has achieved over the course of his career.”







Rialto, who are distributing the film in New Zealand and Australia, expect significant interest from local audiences.

“Dan Carter is one of New Zealand’s few sporting stars who is recognised globally,” said Rialto CEO Kelly Rogers. “With the 2019 Rugby World Cup starting later that month we think the New Zealand public, particularly rugby fans, will be excited to see the inside story of one of the greats of the game.”

Music for the film was composed by Nick McCabe, formerly of English rock band The Verve. An official title and trailer will be released in the coming weeks. The Dan Carter film will be released in cinemas across New Zealand just in time for Father’s Day weekend.



