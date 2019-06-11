The River of Massive Nui harnesses the power of Jo Randerson

Massive Company presents

LIKE A RIVER

Written by Jo Randerson/Directed by Stef Fink/Designed by Micheal McCabe/Lighting by Jane Hakaraia

Harnessed by the incredible writing of NZ’s much loved, Jo Randerson, a super talented young band of the Massive whanau gets ready to channel their inner super hero for Massive Company’s latest emerging artist production Like a River which will be flowing right through 2-centres: Basement Theatre 23 July – 27 July and Forum North on August 7th.

Bursting with wit, energy and tenacity, Like a River is an unpredictable and rule-breaking countdown to a better, different world. In a lively conversation with each other and the audience, the ensemble of five oddball individuals wrestle with the complexities of what it means to be a hero. Set in a game show, a mysterious voice over dictates and changes the scene ever-so urgently, ebbing the flow and currents of the hearts and minds of the youth.

Massive Company is amped to be joining forces with acclaimed writer - Jo Randerson in her first commission for the company. Jo is widely-known for her many award-winning shows which have played to great acclaim both nationally and internationally.

Director Stef Fink returns for her second show since her debut work The First Time. Stef first joined the company in 2010 as a member of the Massive Nui Ensemble and in 2017 graduated from the Director’s Lab Programme. With the experience gained through Massive’s extensive development programmes, she has become a significant company member. Stef has cast five exciting emerging artists from the Nui Ensemble to perform in the play: Elsie Polosovai, Francesca Browne, Sherry Zhang, Seto Ierome and Jasper Putt.







Like a River is designed by architectural graduate Michael McCabe who has combined his architectural skills with his artistic flair to establish himself as a sought-after theatre designer. His recent work includes Auckland Theatre Company’s Here and Now and Basement Theatre’s Christmas Show, Work Do.

Massive Company develops emerging theatre practitioners, creating access and pathways for actors, directors and writers to fully explore their potential through constant discovery. Artistic Director, Sam Scott encourages the development of individual stories which resonate with audiences in this day and age. Like a River is a particularly pertinent piece. It asks when, and how, we voice our disagreements with each other. As the director comments "in the light of the Christchurch shootings, Ihumatao, the school's march for action against climate change, and so many other issues that young people are acting upon, voicing your disagreement is particularly poignant".

Like a River is absurd, political and weird. It is beautifully balanced with poetic direct address and satirical comment on protest in Aotearoa's history.

LIKE A RIVER

Basement Theatre, Auckland

Tues July 23 – Sat July 27, 7pm

Adult $25 & $18 Concession

Book at iTicket

Forum North, Whangarei

Wed Aug 7, 7pm

Adult $25 & $18 Concession

Book at Ticketek





