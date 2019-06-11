Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brainwave Trust Aotearoa appoints Huia Hanlen as new CEO

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Brainwave Trust

11 June 2019

Brainwave Trust Aotearoa appoints Huia Hanlen as new Kaihautū | Chief Executive

The Board of Trustees of Brainwave Trust Aotearoa is pleased to announce the appointment of Huia Hanlen to the role of Kaihautū | Chief Executive effective 5 June 2019.

Brainwave Trust Aotearoa Chairman, Casey Plunket says calibre of applicants for the role was very high and Huia’s skills, experience and mana are a great match for the role. “We are delighted that Huia has joined the Brainwave Trust whānau and believe her depth and breadth of experience will be a huge asset in leading us through our next phase and the implementation of a new strategic direction. We are very much looking forward to working with her”.

About her appointment, Huia says “I am excited to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in our communities and share in Brainwave’s vision that all children in Aotearoa New Zealand are valued and nurtured in order to reach their full potential.”

Huia’s iwi is Tapuika and she began a long career in education and training by working with highly disadvantaged Māori youth. She has a keen interest in creating more equitable outcomes for all, in particular Māori. Huia comes to us with over 25 years of experience in the tertiary education sector including a number of senior roles.

ENDS



