Spotlight on Children’s Publishing Talent

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: PANZ

PANZ Book Design Awards Shine Spotlight on Children’s Publishing Talent

New Zealand’s flourishing children’s book market is in the spotlight with the release of the finalists for the 2019 PANZ Book Design Awards.

Innovative design combined with impeccable production standards made the task of whittling down a shortlist challenging for this year’s judging panel and in the end a record nine books were selected as finalists in the children’s category alone.

As well as demonstrating an impressive pool of talent in children’s books, the shortlist reflects excellence in design across all eight categories, confirming that New Zealand book design is in very good heart.

Convening judge David Coventon said: “Our four judges, from varied fields enjoyed a day of discussions and deliberation over this year’s entries. Competition categories were familiar, yet judges agreed it’s good to see a number of new names appear across the colophons and categories. Some beautiful design solutions were both discovered and discussed – with the children’s category in particular full of strong entries – the design community is clearly nurturing a support of, and strength in, the publishing industry.”

David led a four strong team of judges who represented diverse facets of the publishing and bookselling industry. Together they spent a day pouring over beautiful books to create a shortlist of 33 finalist titles.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Auckland on Thursday 25 July when the Gerard Reid Award for Best Book sponsored by Nielsen Book will also be revealed.



The industry’s design talent will assemble the next day for the PANZ Book Design Workshop sponsored by Hachette New Zealand, which provides the opportunity to dissect the awards, enjoy panel sessions led by leading book designers and network with peers.

The PANZ Book Design Awards were established by the Publishers Association of New Zealand (PANZ) to promote excellence in, and provide recognition for, the best book design in New Zealand.

Please see the attached media release for the full list of finalists for the 2019 PANZ Book Design Awards

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1906/2019_PANZ_Book_Design_Awards_Finalist_Media_Release_June112019.pdf

