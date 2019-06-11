Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lightbringer Productions presents IDEATION by Aaron Loeb

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Bats Theatre


After sell out seasons with The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus (2017), and Don’t Date Androids (2018), Lightbringer Productions is pleased to present their latest offering
IDEATION by Aaron Loeb
The Wellington Premier of this popular show will be making its way to The Random Stage at BATS Theatre, very soon.

"WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO WITH ALL THE BODIES?"

In a corporate think tank, a team is asked to design the unthinkable in 90 minutes.

Can they construct a proposal to liquidate a population before soccer practice?

How long can they maintain the air of professionalism as they dig deeper. Over coffee and petit scones they begin to question themselves and each other as they follow the twisting paths of logic towards unsettling conclusions.

Are they developing something that will save humanity or participating in something monstrous?

As they work on the complex problem, they begin to realise how little they know about what they’re working on.

Wed 26 June - Sat 6 July
7.30PM
Full price tickets: $22
Concession: $17
Groups (6+): $17

BOOK NOW!




IDEATION examines the horrific through the lens of the mundane and asks, what do you really know?

Veteran actor Paul Kay (Ted), who is a great fan of conspiracy thrillers and has worked for over a quarter of a century in the corporate world, says Ideation feels like a dream project.
“The insidious part of the play is just how much of the environment feels so normal. How would you react if you were presented with the ethical dilemmas which follow? History suggests not so well for most of us.”

Lisette Prendé (Hannah) says Ideation is definitely a dark comedy.
“It explores the realm of logic versus empathy and you can’t help but question what you yourself would do if you were in their (the characters') position.”

Jett Ranchhod (Sandeep) says
“It’s always exciting to find a challenge as an actor, either in your character or in the narrative’s subject matter and Aaron Loeb’s Ideation delivers on both fronts."
He says the show has sparked some interesting debates during rehearsals regarding morality and he can’t wait for the audience to get involved in the conversation.
“I want to hear how they would react if put in a similar situation as the characters in the show.”

Starring
Lisette Prendé as Hannah
James Bayliss as Brock
Paul Kay as Ted
Jett Ranchhod as Sandeep
Slaine McKenzie as Scooter

And featuring
Hamish Boyle as the voice of J.D.

