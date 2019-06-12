The World Press Photo Exhibition is Coming Soon



Rotary Club of Auckland presents

World Press Photo Exhibition

29th June – 28th July 2019, Auckland

The World Press Photo Exhibition brings an eclectic showcase of powerful images from all around the globe, drawing attention to a diverse portfolio of issues happening in today’s world. This mighty collection of photojournalism will exhibit at Smith and Caughey’s Level 6 Gallery Space, Queen Street from Saturday 29th June – Sunday 28th July.

Contributing to this exhibition is Diana Markosian (USA) who takes home the 1st prize for the contemporary issues singles category for her photo The Cubanitas. The image captures a young Latino girl called Pura who rides around her neighbourhood in a pink 1950s convertible, as the community gathers to celebrate her fifteen birthday in Havana, Cuba. This is a quinceañera - coming of age ceremony, a rite of passage, traditionally showcasing a girl’s purity and readiness for marriage through a lavish party. Pura’s quinceañera had a special poignancy, as years earlier, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was told that she would not live beyond the age of 13.

The World Press Photo Exhibition features a strong selection of images from category winners taken by international photographers such as Olivia Harris’ (UK) contemporary stories photos, Blessed Be the Fruit: Ireland’s Struggle to Overturn Anti-Abortion Laws where one of her shot portrays a graffiti artist painting a portrait of a woman who died after being refused an abortion. Sports single category winner John T. Pedersen’s (NOR) photo, Boxing in Katanga, captures an image of 30 year old boxer training at the Rhino boxing club in Katanga, a large slum settlement in Kampala, Uganda. While environment singles, 3rd prize winner Mário Cruz (POR) photo, Living Among What’s Left Behind, portrays an image of a child who collects recyclable material lying on a mattress surrounded by garbage floating on the Pasig River, in Manila, Philippines.







This compelling showcase that is the WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION will be brought to Auckland thanks to the Rotary Club of Auckland and all profits from tickets will be going to support their chosen charities.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional portrayal of our diverse world in Auckland from 29th June – 28th July.

World Press Photo Exhibition 2019

Saturday 29 June to Sunday 28 July 2019

Level 6, Smith and Caughey’s, 253-261 Queen Street

Monday – Sunday, times vary

School, group bookings, and corporate hosting opportunities available

Weekdays $15 / Weekends $20 / Students $12 weekday only

World Press Photo receives support from the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

www.worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.nz

www.aucklandrotary.org.nz

