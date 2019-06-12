Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Hamilton Disney on Ice show announced

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Feld Entertainment

The Ultimate Celebration of Mickey Mouse Kicks Off in
Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends

NEW AFTER SCHOOL SHOW ON SALE

Due to overwhelming demand, a new after school show is now on sale for Hamilton!! Thursday 8th August 4.30pm!

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends skates into New Zealand from August 2nd – 18th.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production honours Walt Disney’s legacy by bringing acclaimed stories like Finding Dory and Toy Story to life on the ice.

For the first time ever, Disney’s Moana will come to New Zealand in Disney On Ice, and one performance at each tour stop, will present the Moana segment in te reo Māori.

This year, Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, the show’s hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. Follow the unforgettable Dory through the unexplored seas of the Pacific Ocean, join the Toy Story pals on an exciting adventure and experience the emotional rollercoaster of Inside Out.Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.



Tickets from $33*

Auckland - Spark Arena 2 – 4 August (Fri - Sun)

Hamilton – Claudelands Arena 8 – 11 August (Thu - Sun)
NEW SHOW ADDED TO HAMILTON!!

Christchurch – Horncastle Arena 17 - 18 August (Sat - Sun)

*Market pricing applies on all tickets and are subject to change without notice. Ticket price includes GST. Additional credit card, land levy and transaction fees may apply. *Additional discounts apply on select performances.

Feld Entertainment encourage patrons to source tickets through the authorised ticketing agents appointed by our Disney On Ice venues. Tickets for Auckland are through Ticketmaster. Tickets for Hamilton and Christchurch are through Ticketek. There are significant risks in buying from other sources.

Website: www.DisneyOnIce.co.nz
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIceNewZealand
Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DisneyOnIce
YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce
Instagram: @DisneyOnIce


Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

