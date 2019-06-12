Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Derek Henderson artist talk

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Melanie Roger Gallery


Thursday 13 June, 5pm

Part of the Auckland Festival of Photography


As part of our ongoing yet occasional series of public programmes, please join us Thursday 13 June, 5pm when Sydney based New Zealand photographer DEREK HENDERSON will give a short artist talk and be available to discuss his recent work in our current exhibition as part of the Auckland Festival of Photography.

Henderson continues his interest in the environment with personal observations taken while travelling the country as part of his 2018 series "Circadian Rhythm". The images reveal the subtle and intimate workings of what could be spoken of as Henderson's own universe.

Works by Henderson are held in major private and public collections throughout New Zealand and Australia including the Wallace Trust Collection and the National Gallery of Victoria who exhibited a recently acquired suite of work in their NGV Festival of Photography in 2017. He has been the subject of and published a significant number of photographic art books including most recently "Circadian Rhythm" from which these works come.

The group exhibition including work by LIYEN CHONG, RICHARD ORJIS and the late PETER PERYER will be available to view at this time and continues till 22nd June.
Melanie Roger Gallery is located at 444 Karangahape Rd in Newton.
We have limited parking available behind the gallery. Please contact us to enquire.
Otherwise there is metered parking on the street and there are two carparks within 100 metres of the gallery on Howe St (underneath the over bridge) and on the corner of Gundry St and K Rd.
Major bus services to the area include the Inner Link and Route 18 within metres of the gallery.
info@melanierogergallery.com
www.melanierogergallery.com
+64-9-366-7610
444 Karangahape Rd, Newton, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Wednesday - Friday 11 - 4pm & Saturday 11 - 3pm
Or by appointment

