CoNZealand to host the 41st NZ science fiction convention

CoNZealand to host the 41st NZ national science fiction convention



Media Release 3

Date: June 12, 2019

CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, Wellington, New Zealand

July 29 - August 2, 2020

CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, being held in Wellington from 29 July – 2 August 2020, is pleased to announce it will also host the 41st New Zealand national science fiction convention (natcon), including the Sir Julius Vogel (SJV) Awards.

Co-chair of CoNZealand Norman Cates said this is a fantastic opportunity to jointly celebrate local and international science fiction: “By hosting the natcon alongside CoNZealand, we can showcase work by New Zealanders not just to our local members, but also to the wider international fannish community.”

CoNZealand is committed to hosting the SJV Awards, which recognise excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents. All SJV finalists will be able to attend the SJV Award Ceremony at no cost, regardless of whether they are members of CoNZealand.

The main difference for the SJV Awards is that voting will take place before CoNZealand, due to practicalities of administration.

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand’s (SFFANZ) annual general meeting, the SFFANZ business session and the bidding session for future national NZ conventions will also be held at CoNZealand. All SFFANZ members will be able to attend these SFFANZ events at no cost.







Mr Cates said, “We acknowledge that attending CoNZealand is more expensive than attending a regular natcon. We are therefore committed to ensuring the important natcon events are accessible to all those who wish to attend.”

“We're happy to be able to offer SFFANZ members and the New Zealand fan community an opportunity to attend events that are regular fixtures at our natcons,” said Mr Cates.

The vote for hosting rights occurred at Geysercon, the 40th NZ natcon, held at Queen's Birthday Weekend in Rotorua. CoNZealand was the only bidder. Before the vote, a number of sessions were held over the weekend to discuss how CoNZealand might meet its responsibilities should it be selected.

For more information, see www.conzealand.nz

[ENDS]



