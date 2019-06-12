Christian Hull & Tanya Hennessy's ‘Low Expectations Tour’



Performing together live on stage in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney through Sept and into Oct!



CHRISTIAN HULL &

TANYA HENNESSY

FOLLOWING A SELL-OUT WARM-UP RUN, THE BELOVED COMEDIANS, SOCIAL MEDIA STARS & CONTENT CREATORS WILL TAKE THEIR ‘LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR’ ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Frontier Comedy is thrilled to announce a huge joint tour for prolific comedians, content creators and BFFsChristian Hull & Tanya Hennessy! The adorable duo are joining forces to perform live on stage together in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney through September and into October.

Following their four sold-out warm-up shows, Hull & Hennessy are asking you to lower your expectations and enjoy an hour of silliness, salacious stories and life advice from the beloved comedians. Their trial shows sold-out almost immediately; tickets are not expected to last long this time around either!

In his long-term role as National Digital Video Producer, Christian created hours of hilarious content for the national Carrie & Tommy Show. Working closely with The Project's Carrie Bickmore and comedianTommy Little, Christian’s talent was so apparent that he ended up as much a regular in front of the camera as he was in the editing room and was given the honour of high-powered duties like interviewing Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith. But it was the videos he would shoot at home after work at a prolific and consistent rate of a few a week, with hilarious characters including his hugely popular alter-ego ‘Trish’, that quickly earned Christian his loyal online following. From here Christian started his ownComplete Drivel podcast – a chart-topping iTunes mainstay which he began performing as a live show to big theatres and comedy clubs in 2018 to 100% sold out houses – with 7889 of a possible 7890 tickets sold across 8 cities.

If Amy Schumer and Rebel Wilson had a love child, you’d get Tanya Hennessy. The best-selling author, columnist, national broadcaster and TV presenter was working in Queensland as a breakfast radio presenter when she started making hilarious clips in her down-time. Her engaging and relatable take on life have since seen her earn over 600 million views on Facebook and a loyal following of 1.5 million across social media.

The award-winning breakfast radio host has twice taken out gongs at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs), including the prestigious Best Entertainment Presenter last year. Tanya is no stranger to households across the country with her regular appearances on The Project, The Morning Show, Studio Ten, Bachelor Unpacked, and The Loop for Ten Peach. She will also be appearing on Celebrity Name Game later next month. Tanya’s book, Am I Doing this Right? has earnt her the title of best-selling author and she’s now in the process of writing her second book with Allen & Unwin. She’s also a regular columnist for Ten Daily and is currently the co-host on Weekend National Breakfast with the Hit Network. The RUOK? Day ambassador and Cosmo Woman Of The Year nominee is a multi-talented, multi-media star in every sense of the word.

Join the two prolific comedians, creators, bosom buddies and internet darlings as they hit live stages across Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand in a fun-filled, unique and eccentric joint show not to be missed. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Thursday 13 June for access to tickets ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday 14 June (1pm local time).

CHRISTIAN HULL & TANYA HENNESSY

LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR

SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2019

Presented by Frontier Comedy



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiercomedy.com/hullandhennessy

Runs 24 hours from: Thu 13 Jun (11am AEST)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Fri 14 Jun (1.00pm local time)

Fri 6 Sep | 7pm

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49

Sat 7 Sep | 8pm

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00

Fri 20 & Sat 21 Sep | 8pm

The Comic's Lounge | Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com | 1300 GET TIX (438 849)

Sun 22 Sep | 8pm

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00

Sat 28 Sep | 7pm

Sky City| Auckland, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 TICKETEK (842538)

Fri 4 Oct | 7pm

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00

Sat 5 Oct | 8pm

The Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49

This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+

Contains coarse language and adult themes





