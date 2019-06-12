Christian Hull & Tanya Hennessy's ‘Low Expectations Tour’
of the word. Join the two prolific comedians, creators,
bosom buddies and internet darlings as they hit live stages
across Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand in a
fun-filled, unique and eccentric joint show not to be
missed. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Thursday 13
June for access to tickets ahead of the general public
on-sale on Friday 14 June (1pm local time).
Fri 6 Sep | 7pm Sat
7 Sep | 8pm Fri 20 & Sat 21 Sep | 8pm Sun 22 Sep | 8pm Sat 28 Sep | 7pm Fri 4 Oct | 7pm Sat 5 Oct | 8pm This event is recommended for patrons aged
15+ Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>> Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>> For Now: Rugby Team To Keep Using Name BNZ Crusaders to retain name in 2019 and 2020; Logo will drop knight and sword image from apparel and marketing in 2020; Full Brand Review to take place this year to decide future brand for 2021 and beyond. More>>
Gordon Campbell: Best Music Of 2019… So Far Most “best of” lists arrive in summer at the end of the calendar year, when things are winding down and the stakes don’t seem so high. But at this mid-point, as we’re heading into the cold… it seems like an ideal time to list a few albums and tracks to keep the wolves of winter at bay. More>> Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>
Performing together live on stage in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney through Sept and into Oct!
CHRISTIAN HULL &
TANYA HENNESSY
FOLLOWING A SELL-OUT WARM-UP RUN, THE BELOVED COMEDIANS, SOCIAL MEDIA STARS & CONTENT CREATORS WILL TAKE THEIR ‘LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR’ ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
In his long-term role as National Digital Video Producer, Christian created hours of hilarious content for the national Carrie & Tommy Show. Working closely with The Project's Carrie Bickmore and comedianTommy Little, Christian’s talent was so apparent that he ended up as much a regular in front of the camera as he was in the editing room and was given the honour of high-powered duties like interviewing Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith. But it was the videos he would shoot at home after work at a prolific and consistent rate of a few a week, with hilarious characters including his hugely popular alter-ego ‘Trish’, that quickly earned Christian his loyal online following. From here Christian started his ownComplete Drivel podcast – a chart-topping iTunes mainstay which he began performing as a live show to big theatres and comedy clubs in 2018 to 100% sold out houses – with 7889 of a possible 7890 tickets sold across 8 cities.
LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR
SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2019
Presented by Frontier Comedy
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiercomedy.com/hullandhennessy
Runs 24 hours from: Thu 13 Jun (11am AEST)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Fri 14 Jun (1.00pm local time)
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00
The Comic's Lounge | Melbourne, VIC
moshtix.com | 1300 GET TIX (438 849)
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00
Sky City| Auckland, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 TICKETEK (842538)
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00
The Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49
Contains coarse language and adult themes
Frontier Comedy is thrilled to announce a huge joint tour for prolific comedians, content creators and BFFsChristian Hull & Tanya Hennessy! The adorable duo are joining forces to perform live on stage together in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney through September and into October.
Following their four sold-out warm-up shows, Hull & Hennessy are asking you to lower your expectations and enjoy an hour of silliness, salacious stories and life advice from the beloved comedians. Their trial shows sold-out almost immediately; tickets are not expected to last long this time around either!
23 million combined views on YouTube
715 million combined views on Facebook
If Amy Schumer and Rebel Wilson had a love child, you’d get Tanya Hennessy. The best-selling author, columnist, national broadcaster and TV presenter was working in Queensland as a breakfast radio presenter when she started making hilarious clips in her down-time. Her engaging and relatable take on life have since seen her earn over 600 million views on Facebook and a loyal following of 1.5 million across social media.
The award-winning breakfast radio host has twice taken out gongs at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs), including the prestigious Best Entertainment Presenter last year. Tanya is no stranger to households across the country with her regular appearances on The Project, The Morning Show, Studio Ten, Bachelor Unpacked, and The Loop for Ten Peach. She will also be appearing on Celebrity Name Game later next month. Tanya’s book, Am I Doing this Right? has earnt her the title of best-selling author and she’s now in the process of writing her second book with Allen & Unwin. She’s also a regular columnist for Ten Daily and is currently the co-host on Weekend National Breakfast with the Hit Network. The RUOK? Day ambassador and Cosmo Woman Of The Year nominee is a multi-talented, multi-media star in every sense of the word.
Join the two prolific comedians, creators, bosom buddies and internet darlings as they hit live stages across Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand in a fun-filled, unique and eccentric joint show not to be missed. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Thursday 13 June for access to tickets ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday 14 June (1pm local time).
Fri 6 Sep | 7pm
Sat
7 Sep | 8pm
Fri 20 & Sat 21 Sep | 8pm
Sun 22 Sep | 8pm
Sat 28 Sep | 7pm
Fri 4 Oct | 7pm
Sat 5 Oct | 8pm
This event is recommended for patrons aged
15+
