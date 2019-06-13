Free public talk: In bed with the Romans (R18)

Romans and their beds… Not only did the Romans sleep in them, they recovered from hangovers in beds, procreated in them, and they were where some women gave birth.

In this free public (R18) talk we go under the proverbial covers to discuss Roman sexuality. What do we know about the Romans and sex? How prevalent was adultery? What do we know about Roman prostitution? And what can we say about the erotic images found in Pompeii and Herculaneum? As we will see, it turns out that Roman sex can tell us a lot about Roman society.

University of Canterbury Senior Lecturer in Classics, Dr Gary Morrison is a specialist in Roman social history. His unique area of research is the literary, cultural, and political significance of the ‘night’ in antiquity, both in regards to the literary imagery of night, as well as the activities undertaken in households and in urban areas under the cover of darkness.

Join us for this public talk, and take advantage of the opportunity to view Fantastic Feasts, the newest exhibition at the Teece Museum. Museum doors will open at 6.30pm. The hour-long talk will begin at 7pm.

Free public talk: In bed with the Romans, Thursday 27 June, at the University of Canterbury’s Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities, UC Arts city location, 3 Hereford St, Christchurch. This talk is for adults only (R18). Images and language may offend. Register to attend free (limited to first 60 people).



