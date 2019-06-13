Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sowing the Seeds of Love

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: grow


Sowing the Seeds of Love is a one-day forum designed to inspire, encourage and promote best practice in fundraising in New Zealand. We have invited passionate experts from New Zealand and the U.S.A. who are eager to share their knowledge with you.

Come and be inspired by our national and international speakers. As the saying goes: "You reap what you sow", so sow the seeds of love....

And if you really want to dive deep into the knowledge, join international fundraising expert Jeff Brooks for the Master Class the following day and learn all there is to know about Direct Mail: How to Create Record-Smashing Direct Mail: 7 Practical, Soup-to-Nuts Steps to Success.

Who should attend


This forum is aimed at fundraisers for small to medium sized organisations with a <$2m turnover and all charities operational in New Zealand. Anyone who is involved in fundraising or wants to get involved in fundraising. Keen fundraisers from sport clubs, to social services, to health care providers to arts, to animal welfare organisations to children's play groups, anyone.

Our speakers include

Jeff Brooks has been helping nonprofit organisations connect with their donors for nearly 30 years. He has worked as a writer and creative director on behalf of top nonprofits in North America and Europe, including CARE, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Feeding America, Project HOPE, and dozens of urban rescue missions and Salvation Army divisions. Jeff will provide the research to back his strategies.



Pat Shepherd is a photographer, graphic designer and founder of NZ-based charity One Percent Collective. He loves making things better through creativity. He’s been doing that for years through his work with SpinningTop on the Thai/Burma border with refugee and migrant children and more recently through One Percent Collective and the Generosity Journal they produce. Pat will bring fresh thinking to the Forum.


Cath spent over 20 years as a business consultant in change management before she emigrated to New Zealand and launched a brand new career as a motivational speaker. In a rapid time, she won the National Speakers Association Brightstar award, was invited to speak on Leadership at Tedx and she even went on to launch her own motivational television show. The Cath Vincent Show, now in its 4th season, airs on Sky TV. Cath will give you tips on how to win over any audience.

Book now

Prices:

Forum Only:
Earlybird Price - $275 + GST
Standard Price - $325 + GST

Masterclass Only:
Earlybird Price - $100 + GST
Standard Price - $150 + GST

Special Price for Forum & Masterclass:
Earlybird Price - $350 + GST
Standard Price - $400 + GST

NFP Fundraisers Forum
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Naumi Auckland Airport Hotel
153 Kirkbride Road, Mangere
Auckland

Masterclass with Jeff Brooks
Wednesday, 28th August 2019
Naumi Auckland Airport Hotel
153 Kirkbride Road, Mangere
Auckland

