Sons of Zion to headline third Elevate Night Ski Party

Sons of Zion to headline third Elevate Night Ski Party at Coronet Peak



Chart-topping Kiwi roots band Sons of Zion has been confirmed as the headline act for third and final Elevate Night Ski Party at Coronet Peak in August.

The home of night skiing, Coronet Peak is this year turning up its night ski parties another level with three major national and international artists playing free gigs from June to August.

Already announced are Kiwi rapper and songwriter Kings, playing on Friday 28 June, and Australian hip hop chart-toppers Hilltop Hoods, who play on Friday 26 July as part of their New Zealand tour. Sons of Zion rounds off the Elevate Night Ski Party Series on Saturday, 31 August, and will play classics such as Be My Lady, Fill Me Up, I’m Ready and Now, along with a mix of new music.

All gigs are free to attend and night skiing is optional.

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr says Sons of Zion is a massive coup for the Elevate series.

“We are absolutely stoked to have Sons of Zion join the line-up for our Elevate Night Ski Party Series,” he says. “Good beats and good times is what these parties are all about, and to be able to listen to these artists in such a unique setting is pretty special – whether you’re hitting the slopes under lights or jamming to the music at the base building.”

Sons of Zion lead singer Rio Panapa says: “We’re stoked to be a part of Elevate at Coronet Peak in Queenstown. This will be our first time performing at the event and certainly our first time performing on a ski mountain. The whole band is pumped to be a part of this event and we can’t wait to hit the slopes.”







Coronet Peak runs 31 night ski sessions across the season – every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from June 22 to August 31.

The announcement comes on the eve of Coronet Peak’s opening this Saturday, 15 June. The mountain will have a limited opening based on current snow conditions.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors to Coronet Peak this weekend. While current conditions mean we will only be offering snowplay, sledding and sightseeing, we’re still planning to start our winter season,” Kerr says.

“We’ll definitely be letting people know when we plan to hold our First on the Chair event so they can race up here to grab the glory. We wouldn’t to let people miss out on what’s become an epic tradition on the mountain!”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

