Exhibition Launch: The Slipping Away

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 12:37 pm
Gus Fisher Gallery



Exhibition Launch
The Slipping Away
Art and the Ocean Deep

Please join us for a special hīkoi and hāngī to celebrate the launch of our next exhibitionThe Slipping Away.

SAT 6 JULY | 4.00PM - 6.00PM

4.00pm | Hīkoi commences from outside Michael Parekowhai's The Lighthouse, Queens Wharf, Auckland
5.00pm | Hāngī served at Gus Fisher Gallery
4.00 - 6.00pm | The Slipping Away exhibition open to the public for viewing

Located on the original shoreline of Tāmaki Makaurau, Gus Fisher Gallery will activate a discussion on the value that Moana brings to our lives and the urgent topic of plastic pollution in our oceans. Conceived as an immersive experience, The Slipping Away will take visitors on a journey above and below the ocean through filmed interpretations of the deep sea and light-based installations of the water from above.

Our sincere thanks goes to the participating artists and lending institutions: SUPERFLEX (Denmark), Bill Culbert (Aotearoa New Zealand), Joyce Campbell (Aotearoa New Zealand), Mata Aho Collective (Aotearoa New Zealand), Raewyn Martyn (Aotearoa New Zealand), Terry Urbahn (Aotearoa New Zealand), Christchurch Art Gallery, The University of Auckland Art Collection.


Gus Fisher Gallery Off-site:
Negative Mass by Jonathan Kay
10 - 13 July | Takutai Square, Britomart



Experience Wellington-based artist Jonathan Kay’s durational artwork as part of The Slipping Away off-site exhibition at Takutai Square. Combining photographic processes with environmental advocacy, Kay will create a series of site-specific photograms that capture the melting process of ice in order to raise awareness of the rapid decline of glaciers due to climate change. The resulting artworks will be displayed in the nearby atrium following the event.

ends


