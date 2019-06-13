Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Peter Brunt in conversation with Hanahiva Rose

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Adam Art Gallery

Double Talk: Lunchtime Series, Peter Brunt in conversation with Hanahiva Rose


Friday 21 June, 12-1pm
Double Talk: Lunchtime Series
Peter Brunt in conversation with Hanahiva Rose
Chaired by Rachel Yates
Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi

For the next Double Talk event, Associate Professor Peter Brunt and writer Hanahiva Rose seek to unravel what kind of Pacific Edith Amituanai is picturing now.

Dr Peter Brunt is a specialist in Pacific art in the Art History Programme at Victoria University of Wellington. He recently co-curated the exhibition Oceania with Nicholas Thomas, initially presented at the Royal Academy of Arts, London in 2018 and currently at the Musee du quai Branly in Paris (until 7 July).

Hanahiva Rose is an art historian and writer from the islands of Ra’iātea and Huahine and the people of Te Atiawa and Ngāi Tahu. She is an independent art writer who as been widely published for her work on Māori and Pacific art practices in Aotearoa. Rose is currently employed as an advisor to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Her thesis focused on the exhibition IKA and thanks for all the IKA (Artspace Aotearoa, 2003-4) and the social and political forces that shape how we define contemporary Pacific art in Aotearoa.

Their conversation is chaired by Dr Rachel Yates, a graduate of Pacific Studies at Victoria University of Wellington, who wrote her PhD on the Pacific diaspora, focusing on communities in South Korea.

The public programme for Edith Amituanai: Double Take is brought to you by Adam Art Gallery in partnership with The College of Creative Art, Massey University.

ends



