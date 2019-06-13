Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Crafts, Culture and Conversation

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:26 pm
Press Release: The PumpHouse Theatre

The PumpHouse Theatre Education and Workshop Programme presents CRAFTS, CULTURE AND CONVERSATION

Workshops for adults to learn about the ancient arts of Harakeke and Poi are being held at The PumpHouse in July.

Both workshops are led by tutor Kendall Fricker, who is head of Te Puawaitanga, the Maori Language unit at Birkdale Primary School. “Kendall’s enthusiasm and support of helping people learn about Maori culture is infectious,” says Mags Delaney, The PumpHouse’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “No matter what skill level you have Kendall makes you feel at ease and relaxed while you learn.”

During the Harakeke workshop participants will learn not only about the significant cultural protocol which surrounds the gathering and preparation of the flax, but also complete a simple flax weaving project to keep.

The Poi workshop is perfect for anyone who missed out on making poi at school. Not only crafting poi but learning some basic poi moves (which have been shown to help keep wrist joints flexible!) and have some fun!

The workshops are part of The PumpHouse’s Community Engagement Programme celebrating Matariki. ‘’To engage with tikanga (customs) values such as manaaki (looking after one another) and whanau (family) underpins our vision here at the theatre and is certainly one of the most important aspects of my job” says Mags. “ Bringing people together to share cultural experiences and stories is a privilege and pleasure for me”.

The workshops take place on Sunday 14th July.

The Harakeke workshop is 10am – 12 pm

The Poi workshop 1pm – 3.30pm.

Each workshop cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $18 for Friends of The PumpHouse

Refreshments will be provided.

Book your places now at www.pumphouse.co.nz

[ENDS]



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from The PumpHouse Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 