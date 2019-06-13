Crafts, Culture and Conversation

The PumpHouse Theatre Education and Workshop Programme presents CRAFTS, CULTURE AND CONVERSATION

Workshops for adults to learn about the ancient arts of Harakeke and Poi are being held at The PumpHouse in July.

Both workshops are led by tutor Kendall Fricker, who is head of Te Puawaitanga, the Maori Language unit at Birkdale Primary School. “Kendall’s enthusiasm and support of helping people learn about Maori culture is infectious,” says Mags Delaney, The PumpHouse’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “No matter what skill level you have Kendall makes you feel at ease and relaxed while you learn.”

During the Harakeke workshop participants will learn not only about the significant cultural protocol which surrounds the gathering and preparation of the flax, but also complete a simple flax weaving project to keep.

The Poi workshop is perfect for anyone who missed out on making poi at school. Not only crafting poi but learning some basic poi moves (which have been shown to help keep wrist joints flexible!) and have some fun!

The workshops are part of The PumpHouse’s Community Engagement Programme celebrating Matariki. ‘’To engage with tikanga (customs) values such as manaaki (looking after one another) and whanau (family) underpins our vision here at the theatre and is certainly one of the most important aspects of my job” says Mags. “ Bringing people together to share cultural experiences and stories is a privilege and pleasure for me”.

The workshops take place on Sunday 14th July.

The Harakeke workshop is 10am – 12 pm

The Poi workshop 1pm – 3.30pm.

Each workshop cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $18 for Friends of The PumpHouse

Refreshments will be provided.

Book your places now at www.pumphouse.co.nz

