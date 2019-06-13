Tactix Secure Defensive Duo For 2020

Explosive defensive duo Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau will be back in action with The Good Oil Tactix during the 2020 ANZ Premiership season.

Watson captained the Tactix in 2019 and topped the league’s defensive statistics, culminating in her being named Tactix Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Members’ Player of the Year as well as a member of the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup team.

Fakahokotau makes a much anticipated return to the court after missing the entire 2019 season following a ruptured ACL she suffered while training with the Silver Ferns.

It will be Watson’s sixth combined season with the Tactix across two stints, while Fakahokotau returns for her fourth season in the red and black dress.

Both players will head into the season with unfinished business on their minds, pushing forward from the Tactix’ first ever Finals Series appearance in 2018.

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said it was exciting to have secured the pair for next season and was looking forward to seeing them back in action together.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the services of two of the world’s most exciting defenders. I am looking forward to seeing the duo in action again next season for The Good Oil Tactix.”

The Good Oil Tactix are currently working to confirm the remainder of next season’s team roster and will announce these details in the coming weeks.









© Scoop Media

