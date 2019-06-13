Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tactix Secure Defensive Duo For 2020

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Mainland Tactix

Explosive defensive duo Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau will be back in action with The Good Oil Tactix during the 2020 ANZ Premiership season.

Watson captained the Tactix in 2019 and topped the league’s defensive statistics, culminating in her being named Tactix Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Members’ Player of the Year as well as a member of the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup team.

Fakahokotau makes a much anticipated return to the court after missing the entire 2019 season following a ruptured ACL she suffered while training with the Silver Ferns.

It will be Watson’s sixth combined season with the Tactix across two stints, while Fakahokotau returns for her fourth season in the red and black dress.

Both players will head into the season with unfinished business on their minds, pushing forward from the Tactix’ first ever Finals Series appearance in 2018.

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said it was exciting to have secured the pair for next season and was looking forward to seeing them back in action together.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the services of two of the world’s most exciting defenders. I am looking forward to seeing the duo in action again next season for The Good Oil Tactix.”

The Good Oil Tactix are currently working to confirm the remainder of next season’s team roster and will announce these details in the coming weeks.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Mainland Tactix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 