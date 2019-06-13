KZ2 field boost for ProKart Series' Auckland return

With 25 confirmed entries the Aarque Group KZ2 field at the fourth round of this year’s Toyota Racing ProKart Series in conjunction with Speedworks this weekend will be one of the biggest and best to race at the KartSport Auckland club’s Giltrap Group Raceway.

“It’s definitely the biggest field we’ve had so far this season,” said series promotor Steve Brown on Thursday. “The quality is there too. Daniel Bray, who finished second in the big KZ2 Super Cup meeting in Europe last year, and who currently holds a narrow lead in our series here, has stayed home to do this round rather than run the second round of the European KZ2 Championship this weekend.

“Plus, as well as all the other top locals like Mat Kinsman, Graeme Smyth and Ryan Grant, we’ve got another young Aussie international, Kye Cavedon, coming over to run at this round to keep race fit for his Australian Karting Championship campaign.

“ So yeah, 25 KZ2s on the grid this weekend is something to celebrate alright.”

Auckland missed out on a round of the ProKart Series last year, so Brown is expecting a bumper crowd at this weekend’s round as well.

“Every time we’ve run at Rosebank Rd in previous years the place has been packed so I would expect nothing less than a full house this weekend, particularly since its been over a year now since we last ran there.”

Class points leaders after three of six rounds of the 2019 Toyota Racing ProKart Series in conjunction with Speedworks are;

• Aarque Group KZ2 – Daniel Bray (Auckland)

• Aarque Group KZ2 Masters – Jared MacKenzie (Auckland)

• Aarque Group KZ4 – Regan Hall (Auckland)

• Giltrap Group Rotax Max Light – Fynn Osborne (Hamilton)

• Manawatu Toyota Rotax Max Heavy – Darren Walker (Tauranga)

• Giltrap Group Rotax Max Junior – Riley Spargo (Rotorua)

There will be action at the Giltrap Group Raceway (124 Patiki Rd Avondale) both days with qualifying, Top 10 Shootouts and the first two race heats on Saturday then the final class heats, Pre-Finals and Finals on Sunday.

This weekend’s round at Auckland is the fourth of sixth with a short mid-winter break now of seven weeks before the penultimate round at Tokoroa in early August.







