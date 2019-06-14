Extended Kiwi squad named for Tonga test

Auckland, New Zealand, June 13, 2019 – Veteran halves Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran are among 27 players named in a wider Kiwi squad for the inaugural Oceania Cup Test against Mate Ma’a Tonga at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, June 22 (5.40pm kick-off).

The last of the 34-year-old Marshall’s 27 Tests was in 2012 when he captained the Kiwis in a 10-18 loss to the Kangaroos in Townsville. Foran (28) last played at international level in the 2017 Anzac Test in Canberra, his 21st outing for the national team.

Another feature of the extended squad is the inclusion of Tauranga-born Sharks second rower Briton Nikora, who made his NRL debut in the opening round this season.

The only other three players named who are yet to make their Kiwi Test debuts are Wellington-born Storm fullback Jahrome Hughes (24). Tokoroa-born Roosters middle forward Zane Tetevano (28) and Tonga-born Vodafone Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi (27).

Hughes and Paasi were in the Kiwis’ end-of-season touring squad last year but didn’t appear in a Test while Tetevano, who has played at international level for Cook Islands, was originally selected for the campaign before being ruled out by injury.

“We’re really pleased with the quality and form of the players we’ve been able to select,” said second-year Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire.

“Nearly all of them have come through the Test we had against England in Denver last year and the matches against Australia and England later in the year. As a group we made a lot of progress and now it’s all about building on that.







“This Test against Tonga at Mount Smart is going to be a huge occasion and we can’t wait to be part of it.

“It kicks off what is a tremendous year for the international game with the introduction of the Oceania Cup competition, the Downer Rugby League World Cup Nines and our series against the Great Britain Rugby League Lions.”

In all 22 of the 27 players named in the Kiwis’ wider squad tonight were involved in last year’s campaigns; the exceptions are Marshall, Foran, Tetevano, Nikora and Vodafone Warriors captain and 2018 Dally M Medal winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

NRL competition leader Melbourne provides five players in the Bromwich brothers Jesse and Kenny, front rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona, hooker Brandon Smith and Hughes while there are seven Vodafone Warriors in fullback Tuivasa-Sheck, wing Ken Maumalo, halfback Kodi Nikorima, prop Leeson Ah Mau, hooker Issac Luke, second rower Isaiah Papali’i and Paasi.

The Sydney Roosters boast four players in 2018 New Zealand Rugby League Player of the Year Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, centre Joseph Manu, back rower Isaac Liu and Tetevano.

The final 19-man Test squad will be announced after the NRL’s 14th round finishes with the clash between the Sydney Roosters and the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday evening.

• The Kiwis v Tonga Test is the second leg of a doubleheader which kicks off with the Kiwi Ferns facing Fetu Samoa at 3.10pm.

• BUY TICKETS HERE NOW

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS | WIDER SQUAD

LEESON AH MAU (Vodafone Warriors)

NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA (Melbourne Storm)

JESSE BROMWICH (Melbourne Storm)

KENNEATH BROMWICH (Melbourne Storm)

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (Penrith Panthers)

KIERAN FORAN (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

JAHROME HUGHES (Melbourne Storm)

JAMAYNE ISAAKO (Brisbane Broncos)

SHAUN JOHNSON (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

ISAAC LIU (Sydney Roosters)

ISSAC LUKE (Vodafone Warriors)

JOSEPH MANU (Sydney Roosters)

BENJI MARSHALL (Wests Tigers)

ESAN MARSTERS (Wests Tigers)

KEN MAUMALO (Vodafone Warriors)

BRITON NIKORA (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

KODI NIKORIMA (Vodafone Warriors)

AGNATIUS PAASI (Vodafone Warriors)

ISAIAH PAPALI’I (Vodafone Warriors)

JORDAN RAPANA (Canberra Raiders)

BRANDON SMITH (Melbourne Storm)

JOSEPH TAPINE (Canberra Raiders)

MARTIN TAUPAU (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

ZANE TETEVANO (Sydney Roosters)

ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (Vodafone Warriors)

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES (Sydney Roosters)

DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)





© Scoop Media

