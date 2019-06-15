Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bass-ics: Gen Up on your Musical Genres

Saturday, 15 June 2019, 12:59 pm
Press Release: The Sensonauts

The Sensonauts present:

Bass-ics: Gen Up on your Musical Genres workshop
Feat. DJ/Producer Paige Julia

When: 6-8pm, Wed 26 June 2019
Where: The Pyramid Club, 272 Taranaki Street, Mount Cook, Wellington 6011

Wish you knew how to identify the music you love dancing to? This workshop will breakdown electronic dance music for you. It will help you know what kind of music you get amped on...and how to find more of it!

This workshop features experienced DJ/Producer Paige Julia, who'll be taking you through the basics of bass and beats.

You'll find out how to tell the difference between the most popular genres such as house, broken beats, and a whole lot more. You'll get to listen to examples of different genres and test your newfound genre-spotting skills. Intriguing music history and facts will be thrown in the mix. You'll be given resources to delve more deeply into the world of bass music and get excited about what you find.

'Bass-ics' is a series of one-off workshops by The Sensonauts to help people learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment.

This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. If you feel you know nothing about electronic dance music whatsoever, or if you've got some knowledge but would like more, this workshop is for you.

Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/thesensonauts/270712
Tickets $20 per person
Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from The Sensonauts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 