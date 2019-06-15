Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Great start for Douglas at big Kart meeting in Italy

Saturday, 15 June 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: KartSport

Fast-rising young Kiwi karter Jacob Douglas has had a great start to his second 2019 FIA Karting Academy Trophy Series round in Italy, setting the second quickest lap time in qualifying early this (Sat) morning (NZ time).

His best time – of 1:01.620 – at the Sarno track near Naples, was just 0.030 of a second shy of the pole time of 1.01.590 set by Italy-based Singaporean driver Christian Ho and means that Douglas will get to start two of his three heat races from pole position.

The winner of the first round of this year’s FIA Academy Trophy Series, Robert De Haan from the Netherlands qualified fourth with a best time of 1.01.741.

Douglas was quick from the get-go on Friday, setting the sixth quickest lap time in his first practice session then the 10th in the second and the fifth quickest time in the third.

He and fellow Kiwi mentor Matt Hamilton then dialled in his kart for his qualifying session and, speaking from the track immediately after qualifying, the 13-year-old from Christchurch said that it all pretty much went to plan.

“After the heats Matt and I discussed qualifying and we both agreed we had the pace for pole, so we put together a strategy. Getting a tow is really important here so after getting everything dialled in I tucked in behind one of the other quick guys and ended up with a time good enough for P2 which we were both pretty happy with.”

Multi-time NZ champion, and successful international, Matt Hamilton, agreed, though cautioned that it was early days yet.



“Track position is really important on these big tracks and it doesn’t always go your way. However, because Jacob had been on the pace from the start of the day we had more time to fine tune the kart.”

The other Kiwi karter competing at the meeting, 16-year-old Matthew Payne from Auckland, has also had a good start at the second (and final) round of the 2019 FIA European Championship – KZ2, twice setting times in the top 10 in his practice heats and qualifying 33rd (out of a field of 65)

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from KartSport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 