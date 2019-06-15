Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

36th America’s Cup Berthage Announcement

Saturday, 15 June 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Asia Pacific Superyachts NZ

“Over 100 vessels have received their first email overnight regarding their expression of interest for berthage, for the coming 36th America’s Cup”, according to Duthie Lidgard, the Director of Asia Pacific Superyachts NZ.

Lidgard enthuses, “We are looking forward to planning the arrival for yachts and happy to share the following information from John Matla, Marina Manager for The Official Marinas of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand - Viaduct Marina and Silo Marina.

Thanking those that contacted the marinas either directly or via Management Company or Yacht Agent in a letter, regarding berthage at Viaduct & Silo Marinas during the 36th America’s Cup, Matla states, “In a few days we will formally ask for Expressions of Interest from those seeking berthage at our marinas between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2021. This expression of interest will be advertised through various international boating media for 6 – 8 weeks. This will be available on our website www.ac36hub.co.nz, where you will also be able to see our berthage rates”.

“As we already have your contact details, and received your formal expression of interest, we need to reconfirm the following information from you: Booking period; Electrical requirements; Other specifications”, states Matla, concluding with the following announcement: “We intend to confirm berthage as soon as possible following the end of the formal expression of interest approximately end of August 2019, or sooner if we are able to”. To plan your arrival contact duthie@asia-pacific-superyachts.com

www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com



