Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pre-Party Taupo 2020 Venue Change – Taupo Events Centre

Sunday, 16 June 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Pitch Perfect Promotions

Pre-Party Taupo 2020 Venue Change – Taupo Events Centre

Mix Online and Pitch Perfect Promotions Present the Pre-Party 2020 Taupo!

After a massive day at the Greenstone Entertainment Summer concert in 2019, AutoMatic80s will play Friday night at The Great Lake Centre, Taupo! The venue has limited capacity so first in first served.

The Automatic 80s LIVE Show features the very best of early to mid-Eighties New Romantic and New Wave hits, performed live, loud and pumping. The hundreds of hours of pre-production, musicianship and attention to vocal detail create an authentic live Eighties Music experience that leaves enthralled audiences exhausted and voiceless from dancing and singing. Be propelled back to the age of Synthplicity.

Automatic 80s is a world class group of musicians featuring the astonishing sound alike vocals and high energy stage antics of front man Justin Maclaren, backed up by the pitch perfect Pearl Runga (sister to Boh & Bic), drummer Jamie Lee (Alae and session muso), lead guitarist Ryan Wood (Session musician), bassist Clint Harris (Opshop/The Feelers).

Pre-Release Tickets
Register your interest / going to this event and we will send you a private message with a Pre-release Link to secure your Tickets

Early Bird Tickets $40.00 Plus Booking Fee (Limited Numbers)
General Admission $45.00 Plus Booking Fee
VIP Experience $99.00 Plus Booking Fee (Limited Numbers)

Tickets on sale from 18th July at 9am @ www.automatic80s.co.nz




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Pitch Perfect Promotions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 