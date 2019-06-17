DRAGON Leads Line Up For Top Paddock Festival This New Year

June 14, 2019 Top Paddock Festival, the music and camping festival set deep in the Southern Alps, is returning to Lake Hawea for the fourth year on December 31st, 2019. Organizers are preparing for the biggest year yet with DRAGON headlining the New Years Eve bash.



Sharing the stage will be Jody Direen, Kaylee Bell, Jenny Mitchell, Jaydin Shingleton, Assembly Required, Arun O’Connor, Kylie Price, and Storm Wood. With 8+ hours of live music across two stages, fans can expect a diverse array of genres with a mix of exceptional original music and covers.

The iconic outdoor venue provides an amazing backdrop for the festival amidst the surrounding lake and mountains. With camping and glamping available, waking up to the magnificent view of Lake Hawea is the best way to start 2020.

Dragon is back, as good as ever. Dragon has had many hits over the years and have sold over 2 million albums. Fronted by legendary kiwi singer Mark Williams, the band is known for anthems like April Sun In Cuba, Are You Old Enough, Rain, Speak No Evil, Young Years, This Time, Sunshine, Celebrate and Dreams of Ordinary Men. Dragon will rock through a long list of iconic songs mashing up 30 years of Australasian musical history into one contemporary sound doing justice to a great collection of timeless songs.

Bass player, Todd Hunter reformed the band in 2007 after amuch-needed break and Dragon have played over 700 shows since then. Todd and Mark are joined by Canadian guitar slinger, Bruce Reid and drum wizard Pete Drummond.







Joining Dragon on the bill is New Zealand’s Jody Direen; 2017 Vodafone NZCMA best album Tui winner. Direen is soon set to release her 4thstudio album and tour Australia’s first ever C2C Festival with Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Kaylee Bell brings her smash hits back to the Top Paddock stage as the ‘Most Streamed Country Artist’ in Australasia achieving over 2 million spins on her #1 single “Getting Closer”. Bell recently returned from performing C2C London at the O2 feat. Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton and will also be touring alongside Direen on C2C Australia.

Jenny Mitchell is the 2019 Recorded Music Country Artist (NZ) blending alt-country, folk, and Americana into her own captivating style. "She is dynamite," Felicity Urquhart (AU). "Others use rope, Jenny uses wire," No Depression (USA)

Jaydin Shingleton is in the midst of a musical whirlwind, holding the title of Trans Tasman Entertainer of the Year and Gold Guitar over-all winner 2019. Shingleton’s vocal ability and energy combined on stage is mind-blowing.

Assembly Required return with their unique rock blend of hard-hitting guitars and powerfully raw vocals after a ring of sell-out shows across New Zealand.

New Zealand’s 2018 Gold Guitar over-all winner Arun O’Connor will impress with vocal chops likened to Chris Stapleton and a set of upbeat party classics mixed in with his debut single “Following the Line” which recently hit #2 on the Country iTunes Chart (NZ).

Dunedin songstress Kylie Price along with local DJ, Storm Wood are set to rock every party-song under the sun.

Top Paddock is an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of Wanaka / Queenstown and party like its 1999!

Tickets are limited to 2000.

