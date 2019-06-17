SLEATER-KINNEY Announce new album The Center Won't Hold

Sleater-Kinney share 'The Future Is Here', the second new track to be revealed from their forthcoming highly anticipated album, The Center Won’t Hold, produced by St. Vincent and slated for release Friday 16 August via Milk! Records / Rhythmethod. Watch the lyric video via the image below.

The Center Won’t Hold is the tenth album from the iconic trio comprised of Carrie Brownstein (guitar/vocals), Corin Tucker (guitar/vocals) and Janet Weiss (drums).

Brownstein explains, “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person -- ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness -- in the middle of the chaos.” Weiss adds, “I think for Carrie and Corin it was liberating to explore a different sound palette. Annie (St. Vincent) has a lot of experience building her own music with keyboards and synthesizers so she could be our guide to help us make sense of this new landscape and still sound like us.”

Tucker says, “The Center Won’t Hold drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

'The Future Is Here' permeates an understated intensity, with building vocals and a menacing longing while simultaneously drawing the listener in with its catchy chorus “I need you more than I ever have, because the future is here and we can’t go back.” The track follows 'Hurry On Home,' the first single unveiled from the forthcoming record. Upon its release the critical praise was unanimous; NPR "Sleater-Kinney's first new song since 2015's No Cities To Love blisters with desperation and desire, a promising hint of the St. Vincent-produced future we were promised,” while GQ stated, “urgent and throttling and sticky all at once, ‘Hurry On Home’ is the first taste of rock legends Sleater-Kinney's upcoming album that's produced by St. Vincent. If the rest sounds anything remotely as good as this, well, we've got an Album of the Year contender on our hands.” Pitchfork said of the Sleater-Kinney/St. Vincent pairing, “The endless possibilities of what this collaboration might sound like remain a bit mystifying, but the first taste is a clear knockout.”

Sleater-Kinney - 'The Future Is Here' (Official Lyric Video)







