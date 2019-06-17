Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'How To Make Money From Your Music' Seminars

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Music Managers Forum

The NZ Music Managers Forum, in conjunction with the Christchurch Creative Communities, Dunedin City Council and Recorded Music NZ, have joined forces for an essential seminar for Canterbury and Otago based musicians, managers, self managed artists and anyone interested in the NZ Music Industry. The FREE seminars will be held in Christchurch on Tuesday 23 July and Dunedin on Wednesday 24 July.

Bringing together some of the Music Industries top agencies and executives, the seminar subject is ‘How to Make Money from Your Music’ and will cover such topics as: how your music will make money via APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ’s Direct to Artist Scheme; the different forms of digital income, a focus on Spotify - their playlists and the essential data and analytics you can access, touring, merchandising, sync income and much more.

Speakers are:

Gabe Andrews APRA AMCOS (Member Services)

Dean Cameron RECORDED MUSIC NZ (Member Services Manager)

Andy Low DRM (General Manager)

Tana Tupai TOMORROW PEOPLE

Cushla Aston ASTON ROAD MANAGEMENT and MMF

Thanks to a music grant from Recorded Music NZ and a grant from Creative Communities Christchurch and an arts grant from Dunedin City Council, entry is FREE but booking is essential.

RSVP to lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz to secure your seat. Please state which city you will be attending.


Date: Tues 23 July
Venue: Novotel Cathedral Square - Rakaia Room
Times: Doors 5.30pm
Seminar 6.00 – 8.00pm

RSVP




