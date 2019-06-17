Partnership Aims to Celebrate Volunteers Across the Country

Monday 17th June 2019, AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Cadbury and Netball New Zealand are participating in National Volunteer Week (17th – 23rd June), a week that celebrates the millions of Kiwis who volunteer their time and skills every year, by thanking the unsung heroes of community sport with over 115,000 blocks of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate across the country.

Netball New Zealand has 83 Netball Centres and five Zones, as well as countless community and school teams across the country. For the nearly 140,000 players involved in netball, there are thousands of volunteers who support the game through a variety of contributions from sweeping the courts and hanging the nets, to coaching and umpiring.

From the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island, each of New Zealand’s Netball Centres will be gifted ‘thank you’ packs to recognise and give thanks to volunteers in their community. The gifting begins during National Volunteer Week and will continue throughout the year.

“Volunteers are the backbone of community sport,” says Cara Liebrock, Managing Director for Cadbury New Zealand. “We want to recognise their commitment to the sport by highlighting the important role they play in netball, sharing their stories and rewarding their dedication.”

The kick-off at Volunteer Week is part of a larger announcement that Cadbury has come onboard as the Principal Partner of Netball New Zealand’s Volunteer Programme. The two-year partnership aims to acknowledge and reward the thousands of volunteers who dedicate their time to the sport and make a lasting impact on the entire netball community - from grassroots players to elite athletes.







As part of the partnership, Cadbury will be funding a full-time Volunteer Advocate within the Netball New Zealand team, dedicated to supporting and empowering centres and their volunteers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cadbury to support the unsung heroes of netball – our volunteers,” says Jennie Wyllie, Netball NZ Chief Executive. “We want to maintain the long-term future of the sport and rewarding those that make the game possible on a community level ensures just that.”

Volunteers that go above and beyond will be recognised by members of their club or centres with thank you packs that will include chocolate, and signed merchandise.

“Volunteers can often go unrecognised, so providing players and peers with a way to say thank you for the big and little things that they do is so important. The clubs and centres are fuelled by the work of volunteers and we need to ensure they’re recognised for their contribution,” said Liebrock.

Cadbury will also be on-site at netball centres around the country from July to encourage players to thank the people behind the scenes that do so much to make grassroot sport happen.

