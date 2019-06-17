Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Engage Effectively with Diverse Cultures

Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: Grow Ltd


This workshop will show how you and your organisation can work and lead effectively within cross-cultural environments. Cultural Intelligence is fundamental to the evolution and transformation of any organisation and this interactive workshop will open your eyes to the potential of your greatest asset – the people you work with!

You will learn how to embrace differences, capitalise on diversity and create a dynamic and engaging workplace environment. In addition, you will gain understanding of the steps required to build inclusive policies and practices where people feel appreciated and respected, where their contributions are valued, where they are supported with training and mentoring, and where the focus is on personal responsibility and ownership – the very opposite to the 'blame game' which exists in many New Zealand organisations!

This workshop will challenge you to appreciate the cultural diversity of your organisation and the communities you serve, help you identify your unconscious bias, encourage reflection of your current practice and help you explore ways to unlock the potential in diversity.

Who Should Attend?


This workshop is relevant to all ‘for-purpose organisations”, and specifically anyone who supervises or manages a team including:

• CEO's, and senior managers

• Trustee's, Board or Committee members of NFP's



• Iwi Trusts

• Associations and Member organisations

• Central and Local Government

• All customer / service user facing roles.

9th September - Pukekohe

10th September - North Shore

Pukekohe
Morning - Monday, 9 September 2019
9.00am - 12.30pm
Venue
Campbell Tyson Business Centre
1 Wesley St, Pukekohe

Half Day Workshop
Standard Price - $195.00 + GST pp
3rd and subsequent delegate from the same organistion - $175.00 + GST pp
BOOK NOW

North Shore
Afternoon - Tuesday, 10 September 2019
1.00pm - 4.30pm
Venue
Windsor Park Baptist Church Hub
550 E Coast Road, Mairangi Bay

Half Day Workshop
Standard Price - $195.00 + GST pp
3rd and subsequent delegate from the same organistion - $175.00 + GST pp
BOOK NOW

