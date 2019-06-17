Auckland’s largest light festival to brighten winter nights

Auckland’s new inner-city light festival, Tūrama, announces a vibrant line-up of visual artists, music and performance. As night falls, Auckland’s largest ever light extravaganza will turn Albert Park into a winter wonderland from 26-28 July.

The exciting line-up of artists will present stunning light installations, stories told through projection, interactive sculptures and performances. Illuminated installations will gleam brightly from the Auckland Art Gallery through to Merchant House, focusing on the centre piece of Albert Park - the large cast iron fountain. The carefully curated artworks are specifically designed to complement the unique park environment.

Albert Park’s band rotunda will host a line-up of homegrown musical talent like popular Yuko Zuna and Ed Zuccollo. Movie buffs can also get their fix with a selection of short films curated by Māoriland, set in its own amphitheatre nestled between Auckland Art Gallery and the park.

Roaming characters will wind through the crowds, performing on the park boundaries and interacting with audiences as they explore everything Tūrama Festival has to offer.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage says “it’s fantastic to see Tūrama added to the programme as part of an action-packed month of events for Elemental AKL for 2019. This inaugural event is an excellent addition to Auckland’s winter calendar, showcasing an exceptional array of immersive art experiences.







“I look forward to seeing Aucklanders and visitors make the most of this free, urban experience in Albert Park” he says.

Food Trucks will serve up a diverse range of delicious cuisine and mulled wine will help to warm up visitors while they enjoy the music and art on offer.

Michael Joseph, renowned for his stunning 360° projection piece Antarctica: while you were sleeping, on the Auckland War Memorial Museum, will present Hōpara, a brand-new work utilising scan data imagery from Tane Mahuta and other significant sites of the Waipoua forest.

Hōpara is a timely reminder of the vulnerability of our sacred native trees that are struggling to survive through Kauri dieback.

Dance Plant Collective member, Tui Hofmann will choreograph dancers on large light boxes situated around Albert Park’s fountain. Lights will be timed to the music and a duet will be performed on each box. To dance is to inherently investigate the present moment and this work is a comment on human existence as it weaves between the investigation of simply living and the impermanence of mankind.

Award winning creative studio Storybox presents Entity - an interactive digital mandala. Using audience participation, this work explores the notion of the mandala as a spiritual teaching tool and references the common generic notion of the mandala as a representation or microcosm of the universe – in this case, the digital universe.

Entity will be presented at one of the main entrances into the festival, the Auckland Art Gallery courtyard.

Artists and projects confirmed include:



Joseph Michael

Cameron May

Māoriland Film Festival

Storybox

Ashley Turner

Dance Plant Collective

Simon Watts

Jen Raoult

Cut Collective and Jasper Middleton

Jamie Berry, Pikihuia Haenga, and Leala Feala Faleseuga

Aaron Cleland, Maro San Miguel, Claudine Nalesu, and Big Picture

Lady De Vil

Liam van der Werff

Jeff Smith

Nocturnal

Puck Murphy

syncTV

Jon Baxter

Tash Nikora

Jason Steel and Simon Garrett

Stella Bieringa and Charley Draper

Ngāti Whātua Orākei and Tūrama Festival

Music artists include:





Yoko Zuna (Jazz Jam)

Ed Zuccollo

Arli Liberman

The Saxobros

Hama McNeill

95BFM DJs

Key Facts:

Location: Albert Park, Auckland Central

Dates: 26th - 28th July, 2019

Times: 5-10pm

Expected attendance: 40,000 - 60,000

Tūrama is a free event

