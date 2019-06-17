Auckland’s largest light festival to brighten winter nights
Auckland’s largest light festival to brighten up winter nights
Auckland’s new inner-city light festival, Tūrama, announces a vibrant line-up of visual artists, music and performance. As night falls, Auckland’s largest ever light extravaganza will turn Albert Park into a winter wonderland from 26-28 July.
The exciting line-up of artists will present stunning light installations, stories told through projection, interactive sculptures and performances. Illuminated installations will gleam brightly from the Auckland Art Gallery through to Merchant House, focusing on the centre piece of Albert Park - the large cast iron fountain. The carefully curated artworks are specifically designed to complement the unique park environment.
Albert Park’s band rotunda will host a line-up of homegrown musical talent like popular Yuko Zuna and Ed Zuccollo. Movie buffs can also get their fix with a selection of short films curated by Māoriland, set in its own amphitheatre nestled between Auckland Art Gallery and the park.
Roaming characters will wind through the crowds, performing on the park boundaries and interacting with audiences as they explore everything Tūrama Festival has to offer.
Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage says “it’s fantastic to see Tūrama added to the programme as part of an action-packed month of events for Elemental AKL for 2019. This inaugural event is an excellent addition to Auckland’s winter calendar, showcasing an exceptional array of immersive art experiences.
“I look forward to seeing Aucklanders and visitors make the most of this free, urban experience in Albert Park” he says.
Food Trucks will serve up a diverse range of delicious cuisine and mulled wine will help to warm up visitors while they enjoy the music and art on offer.
Below is a list of highlights from the programme – check out the full programme here.
Michael Joseph, renowned for his stunning 360° projection piece Antarctica: while you were sleeping, on the Auckland War Memorial Museum, will present Hōpara, a brand-new work utilising scan data imagery from Tane Mahuta and other significant sites of the Waipoua forest.
Hōpara is a timely reminder of the vulnerability of our sacred native trees that are struggling to survive through Kauri dieback.
Dance Plant Collective member, Tui Hofmann will choreograph dancers on large light boxes situated around Albert Park’s fountain. Lights will be timed to the music and a duet will be performed on each box. To dance is to inherently investigate the present moment and this work is a comment on human existence as it weaves between the investigation of simply living and the impermanence of mankind.
Award winning creative studio Storybox
presents Entity - an interactive digital mandala.
Using audience participation, this work explores the notion
of the mandala as a spiritual teaching tool and references
the common generic notion of the mandala as a representation
or microcosm of the universe – in this case, the digital
universe.
Entity will be presented at one of the main entrances into the festival, the Auckland Art Gallery courtyard.
Artists and projects confirmed include:
Joseph Michael
Cameron May
Māoriland Film Festival
Storybox
Ashley Turner
Dance Plant Collective
Simon Watts
Jen Raoult
Cut Collective and Jasper Middleton
Jamie Berry, Pikihuia Haenga, and Leala Feala Faleseuga
Aaron Cleland, Maro San Miguel, Claudine Nalesu, and Big Picture
Lady De Vil
Liam van der Werff
Jeff Smith
Nocturnal
Puck Murphy
syncTV
Jon Baxter
Tash Nikora
Jason Steel and Simon Garrett
Stella Bieringa and Charley Draper
Ngāti Whātua Orākei and Tūrama Festival
Music artists include:
Yoko Zuna (Jazz Jam)
Ed Zuccollo
Arli Liberman
The Saxobros
Hama McNeill
95BFM DJs
Key
Facts:
Location: Albert Park, Auckland Central
Dates: 26th - 28th July, 2019
Times: 5-10pm
Expected attendance: 40,000 - 60,000
Tūrama is a free event
For artists bios and to download hi resolution photos for publicity purposes refer here.
ends