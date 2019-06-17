Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s largest light festival to brighten winter nights

Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Turama Festival

Auckland’s largest light festival to brighten up winter nights

Auckland’s new inner-city light festival, Tūrama, announces a vibrant line-up of visual artists, music and performance. As night falls, Auckland’s largest ever light extravaganza will turn Albert Park into a winter wonderland from 26-28 July.

The exciting line-up of artists will present stunning light installations, stories told through projection, interactive sculptures and performances. Illuminated installations will gleam brightly from the Auckland Art Gallery through to Merchant House, focusing on the centre piece of Albert Park - the large cast iron fountain. The carefully curated artworks are specifically designed to complement the unique park environment.

Albert Park’s band rotunda will host a line-up of homegrown musical talent like popular Yuko Zuna and Ed Zuccollo. Movie buffs can also get their fix with a selection of short films curated by Māoriland, set in its own amphitheatre nestled between Auckland Art Gallery and the park.

Roaming characters will wind through the crowds, performing on the park boundaries and interacting with audiences as they explore everything Tūrama Festival has to offer.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage says “it’s fantastic to see Tūrama added to the programme as part of an action-packed month of events for Elemental AKL for 2019. This inaugural event is an excellent addition to Auckland’s winter calendar, showcasing an exceptional array of immersive art experiences.



“I look forward to seeing Aucklanders and visitors make the most of this free, urban experience in Albert Park” he says.

Food Trucks will serve up a diverse range of delicious cuisine and mulled wine will help to warm up visitors while they enjoy the music and art on offer.

Below is a list of highlights from the programme – check out the full programme here.

Michael Joseph, renowned for his stunning 360° projection piece Antarctica: while you were sleeping, on the Auckland War Memorial Museum, will present Hōpara, a brand-new work utilising scan data imagery from Tane Mahuta and other significant sites of the Waipoua forest.

Hōpara is a timely reminder of the vulnerability of our sacred native trees that are struggling to survive through Kauri dieback.

Dance Plant Collective member, Tui Hofmann will choreograph dancers on large light boxes situated around Albert Park’s fountain. Lights will be timed to the music and a duet will be performed on each box. To dance is to inherently investigate the present moment and this work is a comment on human existence as it weaves between the investigation of simply living and the impermanence of mankind.

Award winning creative studio Storybox presents Entity - an interactive digital mandala. Using audience participation, this work explores the notion of the mandala as a spiritual teaching tool and references the common generic notion of the mandala as a representation or microcosm of the universe – in this case, the digital universe.
Entity will be presented at one of the main entrances into the festival, the Auckland Art Gallery courtyard.
Artists and projects confirmed include:


Joseph Michael
Cameron May
Māoriland Film Festival
Storybox
Ashley Turner
Dance Plant Collective
Simon Watts
Jen Raoult
Cut Collective and Jasper Middleton
Jamie Berry, Pikihuia Haenga, and Leala Feala Faleseuga
Aaron Cleland, Maro San Miguel, Claudine Nalesu, and Big Picture
Lady De Vil
Liam van der Werff
Jeff Smith
Nocturnal
Puck Murphy
syncTV
Jon Baxter
Tash Nikora
Jason Steel and Simon Garrett
Stella Bieringa and Charley Draper
Ngāti Whātua Orākei and Tūrama Festival

Music artists include:


Yoko Zuna (Jazz Jam)
Ed Zuccollo
Arli Liberman
The Saxobros
Hama McNeill
95BFM DJs

Key Facts:
Location: Albert Park, Auckland Central
Dates: 26th - 28th July, 2019
Times: 5-10pm
Expected attendance: 40,000 - 60,000
Tūrama is a free event

For artists bios and to download hi resolution photos for publicity purposes refer here.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Turama Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 