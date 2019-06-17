Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Aces release 15 contracted names for 2019/20

Monday, 17 June 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Monday 16 June 2019


The first round of 15 contracts for Auckland Aces for 2019/20 season have been announced and feature two of the brightest domestic talents in the country, Kyle Jamieson and Corey Anderson.

Twenty four year old Jamieson had a breakout season last summer for Canterbury with 22 wickets during the Burger King Super Smash. He took the tournament by storm with a record breaking spell at Eden Park Outer Oval, bagging 6/7 in 4 overs, and recording the best ever figures by a New Zealander in T20s.

Auckland Aces coach Heinrich Malan is delighted with Jamieson's addition.

"Kyle has shown some real potential and ability over the past few seasons. I am really looking forward to seeing him contribute and excel this summer in the Auckland setup. He's a player who can contribute in all three formats and has a fantastic work ethic".

Jamieson can't wait to take up the new challenge.

"I am really looking forward to joining Auckland this season. The opportunity to challenge and develop my game whilst being surrounded with quality players and staff on a daily basis is something that I am really looking forward to".

A world class talent and a proven match winner, Corey Anderson provides as much thrill with the bat as he does with the ball in hand. Anderson announced himself on the international stage with a record breaking ton off just 36 balls against West Indies in 2013.

At 28, with 69 List-A wickets and 2 five-fors, Anderson is more than useful with the ball also, and coach Malan is very excited with his inclusion in the squad.



"We are looking forward to having Corey as part of the Aces setup. His wealth of experience in leagues around the world will be a great inclusion for us".

Besides those two signings, Auckland has decided to go for a mix of experience and proven youth with the remaining contracts.

This list has 2018/19's Auckland Cricketer of the Year and BLACKCAPS debutant, Will Somerville, after his breakthrough season but does not include the name of Michael Guptill-Bunce following the announcement of his retirement.

High Performance Manager, Simon Insley congratulated Guptill-Bunce on his contribution to the Aces.

"I wish Michael the best of luck after deciding to take up a full time role and retiring from First-Class cricket. Michael has been our red ball captain for the previous two seasons and finishes with a very strong First-Class record, along with being a stalwart within club cricket in Auckland".

Auckland will release the final contracted player on the 30th of June.

Finn Allen
Corey Anderson
Graeme Beghin
Jamie Brown
Craig Cachopa
Mark Chapman
Danru Ferns
Ben Horne
Kyle Jamieson
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Robbie O'Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville

ends

