APO Play Their First Ever Full-Length Beatles Concert

Join the APO As They Play Their First Ever Full-Length Beatles Concert!



ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

30 BEATLES’ MASTERPIECES LIVE!

Debuts in Auckland – July 2019

& Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) at its finest as it plays its first ever full-length Beatles concert. Led by some of Australia’s most talented rock singers, All You Need Is Love plays for one night only at the ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre on Sunday 28 July.

This extravagant live music and sound concert experience features 35 musicians and singers including Ciaran Gribbin, Jack Jones, Jackson Thomas, and Thirsty Merc’s front man Rai Thistlethwayte. APO’s very own Assistant Concertmaster Miranda Adams is a long-standing Beatles fan and she’s thrilled about getting to play this exceptional music for this epic event. “I’m looking forward to playing some of the extraordinary violin lines especially in Penny Lane and Eleanor Rigby. We can really change gear and let our hair down for this one! It’s a whole different genre and style to our normal music repertoire,” says Adams.

All You Need Is Love celebrates the songs that captivated a generation and continue to inspire music fans across the world. Included in this stellar performance will be live renditions of 30 Beatles masterpieces, including I am The Walrus, Eleanor Rigby, Yesterday, A Day in the Life, Across the Universe, Let It Be, Hey Jude and many more incredible tracks. They have been selected from The Beatles’ back catalogue for their ability to benefit from a world-class orchestral arrangement.







“A Mammoth production layered with orchestral grandeur and old-fashioned rock n roll that spans all the colours of the psychedelic rainbow.” - THE REVIEW (BEATLES BACK2BACK, JAN 2014)

Producers Phil Bathols and Tim Woods have received praise and recognition for their Beatles’ shows including Let it Be, The White Album Concert, Beatles Back2Back and most recentlyBeatles First 5. All have been enthusiastically received by fans, bringing together exceptional musical talent and delivering a faithful, quality and extravagant live music and sound concert experience.

Together for a mere ten years, The Beatles led a global musical revolution that radically transformed the sound and significance of rock & roll.

All You Need Is Love is your opportunity to celebrate The Beatles in a rock and symphony concert event.



ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Featuring vocalists

Jack Jones, Ciaran Gribbin, Rai Thistlethwayte & Jackson Thomas



Accompanied by

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra ASB Theatre

Aotea Centre

Sunday 28 July

