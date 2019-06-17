Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lloyd Cole "From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork" coming to NZ

Monday, 17 June 2019, 1:18 pm
Press Release: The Label

LLOYD COLE

"From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork"


coming to New Zealand


six shows announced for November 2019


Guesswork out July 26th

Listen to lead single, 'Violins'


Lloyd Cole has confirmed six New Zealand concerts in November for his “From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork” tour, with Lloyd Cole and the Commotions guitarist Neil Clark joining him on stage.

The duo will perform an entire career-retrospective of Cole’s songbook, reaching right back to the Commotions’ debut Rattlesnakes record and as far forward as his much anticipated new solo album Guesswork (out July 26, 2019).

Lloyd Cole’s New Zealand tour will run from 22 to 29 November and includes shows in Auckland, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Plus1 presale begins at 12 pm on Tuesday 18 June, and tickets are on general sale at 9 am Thursday 20 June. Full info at www.plus1.co.nz/lloyd-cole


"From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork" NZ Tour

Fri 22 Nov: The Mayfair, Dunedin
Tickets at Plus1.co.nz
Sat 23 Nov: James Hay Theatre, Christchurch
Ticketek.co.nz
Sun 24 Nov: 4TH Wall Theatre, New Plymouth
Plus1.co.nz
Tues 26 Nov: The Globe Theatre, Palmerston North
Plus1.co.nz
Thurs 28 Nov: The Opera House, Wellington
Ticketmaster.co.nz
Fri 29 Nov: SkyCity Theatre, Auckland
Ticketmaster.co.nz



tour details at plus1.co.nz and lloydcole.com

Fans can look forward to enjoying material from Lloyd Cole and the Commotions albumsRattlesnakes, Easy Pieces and Mainstream, along with tracks from many of his nine solo albums released between X (1990) and Guesswork (2019).

Lloyd Cole will release his new solo LP, Guesswork July 26th, 2019. The eight-track record features two former bandmates - guitarist Neil Clark and pianist Blair Cowan - their first collaboration since The Commotions' swansong 'Mainstream' in 1987. Unlike the well-known Commotions' sound, Guesswork favours electronic elements with modern keyboard, modular and drum synthesizers, however, you can still expect to hear Lloyd and Neil on the guitar.

On the strength of songs like 'Lost Weekend', 'Perfect Skin', 'Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken', 'Forest Fire', 'Jennifer She Said', 'No Blue Skies' and 'Like Lovers Do' - Lloyd Cole gained five Top 20 UK albums, appearances on the likes of ‘Later With Jools Holland’ and a strong connection with loyal fans worldwide.

'VIOLINS' FROM GUESSWORK OUT JULY 26TH OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO


PRAISE FOR FIRST SINGLE, 'VIOLINS'

"That's a completely extraordinary record... it's got that electronic sound like the best of Prefab Sprout or China Crisis, but very definitely 21st Century, a really fresh sound to it with dark, dark lyrics. Lloyd Cole is back at his very best."

Tom Robinson (BBC Radio 6)

GUESSWORK TRACK LISTING

1. The Over Under
2. Night Sweats
3. Violins
4. Remains
5. The Afterlife
6. Moments and Whatnot
7. When I Came Down From The Mountain
8. The Loudness Wars


Lloyd Cole discography:
Lloyd Cole has released 14 studio albums including three with The Commotions [‘Rattlesnakes’ (84), ‘Easy Pieces’ (’85), Mainstream (’87)] nine solo albums [‘Lloyd Cole’ (’90), ‘Don’t Get Weird On Me Babe’ (’91), ‘Bad Vibes’ (’93), ‘Love Story’ (95), ‘Plastic Wood’ (’01), ‘Music In A Foreign Language’ (’03), ‘Anti Depressant’ (’06), ‘Broken Record’ (’10), ‘Standards’ (’13)], one with The Negatives [‘The Negatives (2000)] and one with Hans Joachim Roedelius [‘Selected Studies Vol. 1’ (’13)].

Lloyd Cole
Facebook | Twitter | Website

