Changes to the registry wedding ceremony process

17 June 2019



Planning a registry-style ceremony for your big day?

If your ceremony is 1 July or later and you live outside of Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, we’ve made some changes to make things easier for you.

Instead of having to head down to the local Courthouse or Council, you can now get married in a registry-style wedding right at home – and you can book it all easily online!

Our marriage services website has a list of validated celebrants across New Zealand, so you can find the celebrant who’s perfect for you.

You can arrange with your celebrant to have your ceremony at home or a special location, or your celebrant may be able to provide a location for you.

Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages, says New Zealanders have become accustomed to services, information and products being available online, anywhere, anytime.

"Our Marriage Services webpage makes it easy to plan your registry ceremony and get your marriage licence quickly online.

"Using our online service means less time is spent on the phone, at a counter, or mailing paper forms, freeing up more time to plan your future” says Mr Montgomery.

The new registry-style ceremony will come at the same set cost of $90, and the same rules will apply for the ceremony.

Registry ceremonies will still be held at four of the Department of Internal Affairs’ sites, located in Auckland, Wellington, Manukau and Christchurch. To plan your registry-style wedding, or for more information, visit: https://www.govt.nz/browse/family-and-whanau/getting-married/registry-ceremonies/

ends







© Scoop Media

