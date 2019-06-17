Summer Concert Tour 2020 - All 3 Shows Sold Out

We’re excited to announce that the 2020 Summer Concert Tour has completely sold out. A total of 49,000 tickets have been snapped up for next year’s three date tour with each location having sold out in record time.

Five massive international artists – each a headlining act in their own right – and starring BILLY IDOL, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS, ANASTACIA, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED and SMASH MOUTH - will perform in front of 18,000 concert goers at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown on Saturday 18 January, followed by 15,000 at the Taupo Summer Concert a week later on Saturday 25 January, and culminating with 16,000 fans at the Whitianga Summer Concert on Sunday the 26th of January.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says of today’s announcement “It’s an extraordinary result for the three shows to each sell out in record time. We’re excited that our selection of artists have resonated so well with both our loyal fans or those who might be experiencing one of our concerts for the first time and what better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary by bringing to New Zealand 5 huge international acts to perform in front of sellout crowds at some of New Zealand’s favourite summer holiday locations.”







Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery, Saturday Jan 18th 2020 – Sold Out

Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre, Saturday Jan 25th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend) – Sold Out

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways Arena, Sunday Jan 26th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend) – Sold Out



