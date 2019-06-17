Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer Concert Tour 2020 - All 3 Shows Sold Out

Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Greenstone Entertainment

We’re excited to announce that the 2020 Summer Concert Tour has completely sold out. A total of 49,000 tickets have been snapped up for next year’s three date tour with each location having sold out in record time.

Five massive international artists – each a headlining act in their own right – and starring BILLY IDOL, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS, ANASTACIA, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED and SMASH MOUTH - will perform in front of 18,000 concert goers at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown on Saturday 18 January, followed by 15,000 at the Taupo Summer Concert a week later on Saturday 25 January, and culminating with 16,000 fans at the Whitianga Summer Concert on Sunday the 26th of January.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says of today’s announcement “It’s an extraordinary result for the three shows to each sell out in record time. We’re excited that our selection of artists have resonated so well with both our loyal fans or those who might be experiencing one of our concerts for the first time and what better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary by bringing to New Zealand 5 huge international acts to perform in front of sellout crowds at some of New Zealand’s favourite summer holiday locations.”



BILLY IDOL, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS, ANASTACIA
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISTED and SMASH MOUTH
play
Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery, Saturday Jan 18th 2020 – Sold Out
Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre, Saturday Jan 25th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend) – Sold Out
Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways Arena, Sunday Jan 26th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend) – Sold Out

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Greenstone Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 