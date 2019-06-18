Sophie Pascoe breaks two world records

Sophie Pascoe (QEII) has broken two World Para Swimming (WPS) World Records. The first in the Women's S9 50m Freestyle with a record time of 27.32 seconds. The second in the Women's S9 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:07.41 seconds.

Pascoe also swam under the qualifying time for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships for both of these events. The championships are being held in London this September.

Sophie was very pleased with her results, she said in her post-race interview for the 100 Backstroke: "It was a really quick turn around, I wasn't quite expecting that time but the times obviously prove I'm on good form. I've had a really good lead up and to be able to back it up after the 50 Free, I couldn't ask for much more than that!"

In the 50 Freestyle, Tupou Neiufi (Howick Pakuranga), S8 came second in the multi-class event with a time of 32.02 seconds and 15-year-old Ella Benn (Selwyn Swim Club), S9, followed behind in third place finishing with a time of 33.06 seconds.

Lewis Clareburt

2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt (Capital) qualified for the 2019 FINA World Championships in the Men's 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:15.11 seconds.

Luan Grobbleaar (Nelson South) took second place with a time of 4:23.54 seconds and Callum Prime (North Shore) followed third with a time of 4:31.79 seconds.

Backstroker swimmer Ali Galyer (North Shore) also made the qualifying New Zealand team for the 2019 FINA World Championships in the Women's 200m Backstroke with a smashing time of 2:09.78 seconds. This time was only 0.66 seconds off the NZ Open record which stands at 2:09.13 seconds by Melissa Ingram in 2009.







In second place was Emma Goodwin (Heretaunga Sundevils) who finished in 2:15.07 seconds and in close third was Gina Galloway (North Shore) with a time of 2:15.88 seconds.

Jesse Reynolds (Fairfield) swam under the qualifying time for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in the Men's S9 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:05.67 seconds.

The Men's 100m Backstroke was a close one with Bradlee Ashby (North Shore) taking the title with a time of 54.48 seconds. Ashby was just off the World qualifying time of 54.06 seconds. Kane Fallows (Mt Eden) took second with a time of 54.78 seconds and Corey Main took third with a time of 54.89 seconds.

19-year-old Zac Reid (Aquabladz) swam within the development consideration time for the 2019 FINA World Championships in the Men's 800m Freestyle with a time of 7:57.40 seconds.

The end of the night concluded with the Women's 1500m Freestyle. Unfortunately, Emma Robinson (Capital) didn't make the qualifying time for World Championships but is the favourite to win the title in the Women’s 800m Freestyle which will take place on Friday night.

