ONE LOVE 2020 lifts the lid on its most exciting line-up yet

New Zealand’s much-loved ONE LOVE Festival will kick off a new decade with the best line-up in the festival’s history.

ONE LOVE is without question one of the most popular two-day festivals in Australasia. And today promoters have revealed that an array of international big-hitters are set to perform at the summer extravaganza.

Presented by Mai FM and Pato Entertainment, ONE LOVE 2020 will be held in its long-standing home at Tauranga Domain across Auckland Anniversary Weekend on January 25 and 26, 2020.

Earlybird Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm on the official website: www.onelovefestival.co.nz

With demand expected to be huge, punters are urged to get in quickly to avoid disappointment. The 24-hour Early Bird special runs from Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm until Thursday, July 4 at 7pm and all tickets purchased in that 24-hour period will receive a ONE LOVE t-shirt.

As in previous years, VIP tickets will also be available for purchase. This year, LAYBUY tickets are also available, which allows punters to purchase tickets on the day and pay across six payments. This option will be available when you reach the check-out when purchasing tickets.







It has just been confirmed that some of the biggest names in the reggae and roots world will appear at the 2020 festival, including Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul; iconic reggae superstar Shaggy; the OGs of reggae Toots and the Maytals; as well as Californian reggae royalty Common Kings; Jamaican singer Etana; the incredible dancehall act, Collie Budz; and reggae legends Third World are all on the line-up.

See below for more information.

The star-studded cast of legends will perform at ONE LOVE alongside a packed line-up of other international festival favourites and local heroes, including Katchafire, L.A.B, Sons of Zion, FIJI, Israel Starr and Josh Wawa.

Spawnbreezie, Mike Love, 1814, Ardijah, Latasha Lee, Ria Hall, Conkarah, Lion Rezz, FIA, Jaro Local, Victor J Sefo, DJ Jayraski, DJ Hemz complete the first line-up announcement.

Promoters are also excited to reveal that the much-loved Kiwi act Nesian Mystik, whose hits include ‘For The People’ and ‘Mr Mista’, will be reforming for a special performance at ONE LOVE.

ONE LOVE has sold out for the last four years in a row and with today’s announcement, it is expected that tickets for the festival will once again be in hot demand.

“We are very excited to bring one of our biggest line-ups yet. The hype is so big, we are expecting to sell out faster that previous years,” says promoter Pato Alvarez.

Earlybird Tickets are on sale Wednesday July 3 from 7pm until 7pm Thursday July 4. All tickets purchased in the first 24 hours will receive a free One Love t-shirt - www.onelovefestival.co.nz

One Love ticket prices:

VIP tickets - $255

- 2 x day pass

GA early birds - $169 early bird

– 2 x day pass

GA general release - $179

– 2 x day pass

GA final release - $189

– 2 x day pass

1 day GA pass - $119

Who’s playing at One Love 2020:

Sean Paul – Jamaican Grammy-winning superstar Sean Paul is famous for party jams such as ‘Baby Girl’, 'Nah Get No Bly (One More Try)', 'Hot Gal Today', 'Gimme The Light', 'Baby Boy', and 'We Be Burnin'. He has collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Keri Hilson, Major Lazer and Pharrell Williams. And most recently, the dancehall legend has worked with Clean Bandit ('Rockabye'), and Dua Lipa ('No Lie').

Shaggy – Also hailing from Jamaica, Shaggy has received two Grammy Awards, both for ‘best reggae album of the year’ - BOOMBASTIC in 1996 and 44/876 - his collaborative album with Sting - in 2019. With massive hits like ‘It Wasn’t Me', 'Boombastic', ‘Oh, Carolina’ and 'Angel', he’s amassed millions of streams on Spotify and dominated the airwaves.

Toots and the Maytals – These reggae legends made a name for themselves blending the sound of Jamaica with smooth American R&B. In New Zealand, their 1980s hit ‘Beautiful Woman’ made them a household name. Other hits include '54-46 Was My Number', 'Country Road' and 'Funky Kingston'. They’re also Grammy winners, taking home a gong for their 2004 album TRUE LOVE.

Common Kings – They brought the house down when they last appeared at ONE LOVE and now they’re back for a repeat performance. Fusing pop, rock, soul and reggae, Common Kings are Californian roots. rock reggae royalty.

Etana – Known for her elegantly modest Rasta-chic sartorial style, Etana’s look is just as distinctive as her sound: an audacious fusion of folk, soul, jazz and reggae. With songs such as ‘Faithful In Dub’, ‘I Am Not Afraid’ and ‘Trigger’, Etana will keep the crowd grooving from start to finish.

Collie Budz – Born in New Orleans but raised in Bermuda, dancehall star Collie Buddz was entranced by the urban music of his island home. Known for songs like ‘Bounce’, ‘Love & Reggae’ and ‘Bank’. Budz has just released his third album HYBRID.

Third World – Third World are the grandfathers or reggae fusion. Best known for smash hits such as ‘Now That We’ve Found Love’, '1865 (96 Degrees In The Shade)’ and ‘Reggae Ambassador, they’ve carved out a long and lasting reputation as one of reggae’s finest acts.

Katchafire – Aotearoa's very own reggae legends - and festival favourites - Katchafire are back! Their hits include ‘Down With You’, ‘Love Letter’ and ‘Get Away’. In 2018 Katchafire released their fifth studio album 'LEGACY', which hit #1 on the New Zealand iTunes album chart and #1 on the USA iTunes Reggae chart.

L.A.B – Another Kiwi festival favourite,, L.A.B combines an eclectic mix of reggae, electronic, blues, funk, and soul. Their songs ‘Controller’, 'Rocketship' and ‘Ain’t No Use’ are Spotify hits. But it’s their live show that everyone’s talking about. These boys rule!

Sons of Zion – Sons of Zion have well and truly earned their place in the upper echelons of Kiwi music. Sons of Zion have amassed an impressive 22 million streams on Spotify, more than 15 million views on Youtube and 100,000-plus followers on social media.

FIJI – ONE LOVE would not be ONE LOVE without FIJI. With a fusion of classic reggae with hip-hop, RnB and jazz. his sound defies him as a pioneer of island reggae music. Known for songs like ‘Lonely Days’, ‘Smoking Bomb Bud’ and ‘Sweet Darlin’.

Nesian Mystik – Kiwi legends Nesian Mystik are getting back together and pulling out all the classic tunes like ‘For The People’, ‘Nesian 101’, and ‘Mr Mista’, showing off their R&B/hip-hop sound and reminiscing the days of the early 2000’s Aotearoa music scene.

Plus:

Israel Starr, Josh Wawa, Spawnbreezie, Mike Love, 1814, Ardijah, Latasha Lee, Ria Hall, Conkarah, Lion Rezz, FIA, Jaro Local, Victor J Sefo, DJ Jayraski, DJ Hemz





© Scoop Media

