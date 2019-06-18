Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrity Treasure Island returns

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Matty McLean, Lily McManus and Zac Guildford have been announced as the first three contestants heading to Fiji for TVNZ 2’s rebooted Celebrity Treasure Island.

On TVNZ Breakfast this morning, Matty McLean was announced as the first contestant going to the island. A Survivor devotee, Matty showed he was ready to take on the competition. Co-host, Hayley Holt was able to offer her take on how to win the game, having won the last iteration of the show on air over 10 years ago!

Matty will be competing to raise funds for Rainbow Youth.

The ZM breakfast show, hosted by Fletch, Vaughan and Megan spoke exclusively with two castaways. Bachelor alum, Lily McManus joined the team live in studio to discuss what she was expecting from the contest. Rugby player, Zac Guildford joined via phone from his home in Hamilton.

Lily will be competing for National Foundation for the Deaf and Zac will be competing for UpsideDowns.

Celebrity Treasure Island will be hosted by Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel and will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.

Further celebrities will be announced on Wednesday.

Celebrity Treasure Island is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 