Celebrity Treasure Island returns

Matty McLean, Lily McManus and Zac Guildford have been announced as the first three contestants heading to Fiji for TVNZ 2’s rebooted Celebrity Treasure Island.

On TVNZ Breakfast this morning, Matty McLean was announced as the first contestant going to the island. A Survivor devotee, Matty showed he was ready to take on the competition. Co-host, Hayley Holt was able to offer her take on how to win the game, having won the last iteration of the show on air over 10 years ago!

Matty will be competing to raise funds for Rainbow Youth.

The ZM breakfast show, hosted by Fletch, Vaughan and Megan spoke exclusively with two castaways. Bachelor alum, Lily McManus joined the team live in studio to discuss what she was expecting from the contest. Rugby player, Zac Guildford joined via phone from his home in Hamilton.

Lily will be competing for National Foundation for the Deaf and Zac will be competing for UpsideDowns.

Celebrity Treasure Island will be hosted by Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel and will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.

Further celebrities will be announced on Wednesday.

Celebrity Treasure Island is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.







© Scoop Media

