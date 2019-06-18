Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rotorua's Bourke-Palmer ready to step up

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

JUNE 18, 2019: Bay of Plenty's Josh Bourke-Palmer is ready to spread his wings.

With his potential becoming more and more evident with each passing event in New Zealand, the just-turned 18-year-old motocross rider has decided it's time to step up.

The Rotorua teenager leaves this week for Gympie, near Brisbane, where he will tackle the second of three rounds in the 125cc Gold Cup, a competition incorporated into the 10-round senior Australian MX Nationals.

With support from Yamaha-Motor New Zealand's Josh Coppins, who has arranged a new Yamaha YZ125 bike for him to campaign in Australia, Bourke-Palmer is confident he can turn a few heads at the Queensland event this weekend.

With him not racing at the 125cc Gold Cup opening round, the intrepid Kiwi has no real prospect of winning the title outright, but Bourke-Palmer's father, Darrin, explained it would be "a reconnaissance mission, to test the waters ahead of a more comprehensive Australian campaign next season".

"We hope that Josh can race the Under-19 championships in Australia next season. He turns 19 midway through that series, but fingers are crossed that he may still be eligible to complete the full season in that competition.

"After that he will progress to the senior MX2 (250cc) class.

"Josh has been getting mentoring and advice from (New Zealand Yamaha brand ambassador) Ben Townley too and that had been invaluable."

The talented young rider is under no illusions that his mission ahead will be a difficult one.



"I went to Australia to race the junior nationals there two years ago and I finished 13th overall in my class. I know I'll really be up against it in the 125 Gold Cup," said Josh Bourke-Palmer.

"I'm feeling a little bit nervous and it will be very different for me, but I have done all that I can to prepare for this. My fitness is good and I have had great support from my work to get time off," said Bourke-Palmer, who works part-time in a Rotorua panel and paint shop.

"I have never been to any of these Australia tracks before, but I'm a quick learner."

Bourke-Palmer finished an impressive third overall in the 125cc class at the senior New Zealand Motocross Championships, which wrapped up in Taupo in March.

"That exceeded my expectations and I believe set me up well for what's ahead of me now."

After this weekend's racing, he then heads to the third and final round of the 125cc Gold Cup at Coolum, in Queensland in August, that event also registering as the tenth and final round of the senior nationals.

Victoria's Cameron Taylor (Yamaha) won both races at the opening round of the 125cc Gold Cup at Wonthaggi, in Victoria, in March, with fellow Australian Joshua Kilvington (KTM) finishing in the runner-up position on both occasions. Australian Nicholas Murray (Yamaha) finished the weekend third overall at round one.

These are the superstars that flying Kiwi Bourke-Palmer will be aiming to challenge.

Bourke-Palmer is supported by Yamaha-Motor New Zealand, Fly, Gaerne, Dunlop, WP Suspension, Dragon, John Newton Panel and Paint, Sevenee Distribution and Patterson-O'Connor Motorcycles.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 