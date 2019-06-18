The Nikon Iris Awards 2019

The Nikon Iris Awards 2019 - Brought to you by the NZ Institute of Professional Photography

The New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography are very excited to be hosting the annual Nikon iris Awards for the first time, inside the Academy Galleries this June.

These annual awards, open to all New Zealand and International professional photographers, have been running for 35 years. The Awards celebrate the innovation and excellence of professional photography today, providing a platform for recognition within the wider photographic community and with the general public.

The Nikon Iris Awards support NZIPP’s commitment towards raising the profile and standard of professional photography throughout New Zealand. It offers photographers the opportunity to challenge their creative boundaries. It showcases their artistic eye, desire to excel and surpass themselves against their peers with imagery using traditional and digital methods. You will see the very best of NZ’s photographic talent. The Awards, together with a conference, industry trade show and the public “Exposure” event (created for photo lovers and photographers of all levels), form the annual ILFORD EXPOSUREPRO event.

Join us from 8.30am – 6:00pm, Thursday 20th June to Saturday 22nd June to watch the live Judging of the awards, and 9am – 4:00pm on Sunday 23rd June to view the final Image exhibition. We’ll also have a Public Open day running on Saturday 22nd June at Shed 6, with a number of free and low cost events for the Public to attend; charity auctions and raffles supporting Ronald McDonald House Wellington, and a Photography trade show for those wanting to talk gear and equipment with our fantastic trade supporters.

Visit our website for more information: www.exposurepro.co.nz



