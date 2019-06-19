THE NATIONAL reveal two intimate performances

THE NATIONAL reveal two intimate performances at Auckland’s ASB Theatre, Friday the 3rd & Saturday the 4th April

Two Very Special Shows ASB Theatre, Auckland

Friday 3 April and Saturday 4 April 2020

Solid Entertainment are thrilled to announce two once in a lifetime performances by a band at the height of their powers who have elected to play in the kind of intimate theatre venues they have long since outgrown.

THE NATIONAL will play two shows at Auckland’s ASB Theatre, Aotea Square, a world-class all-seated venue on Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th of April 2020.The National are bringing a full production for what is a mouth-watering sonic proposition of being able to see and hear a touchstone band in a perfect environment.

Here are two chances that may never be repeated to see this magnificent band up close in an intimate theatre setting that will surely burn long into the memory. Every seat is a great seat, and now at eight albums deep The National are in an elite class amongst the very best bands of the world.

The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. The band have always included New Zealand in their touring schedule and have a deep affinity with the country and their fans here. The National’s last shows in NZ were headlining Spark Arena (2014), headlining Auckland City Limits Festival (2017) and selling out Villa Maria Estate Winery (February 2018).







The National’s 2017 album Sleep Well Beast won them a Grammy® Award for Best Alternative Album and scored several #1’s. Brand new album I Am Easy To Findreleased May 17 on 4AD alongside a companion short film (directed by Mike Millsand starring Alicia Vikander) is receiving career best reviews as the sound of a band surpassing their own very lofty heights.

“If you've ever said, even just as a joke, “they don't write albums like that anymore” then The National just did. And then some." (elsewhere.co.nz)

These kinds of very special shows do not come around very often. These kinds of shows are where magic happens.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday 28 June at 10am from TICKETMASTER.

Immediate ticket purchase is advised.

Click HERE or below to watch the video for the I AM EASY TO FIND short film.

